Travel issues prevented the Golden State Warriors from landing in Toronto on Friday morning until 8:00 a.m. local time. Playing on the second leg of a road back-to-back while down a pair of starters, the circumstances were set for the Dubs to fall to the Toronto Raptors. Unfortunately for the home team, the visitors simply refused to let those dire straits get the best of them.
Golden State beat Toronto 120-105 on Scotiabank Arena on Friday night, winning its league-high eighth consecutive road game behind one of the most impressive team-wide efforts of the season.
Stephen Curry led the way for the Warriors, finishing with 25 points, six rebounds and six assists. Jonathan Kuminga added 24 points and six boards, his blend of strength and explosiveness routinely overwhelming Toronto at the rim. Once again starting for an absent Andrew Wiggins, Moses Moody continued making his presence felt on both ends, scoring his team's first seven points amid a sleepy start en route to 17 points, five rebounds, two steals and two blocks.
Brandin Podziemski joined Wiggins on the inactive list in Toronto, sitting out due to knee soreness. Klay Thompson took back his old spot in the starting lineup as a result, playing with palpable energy and vigor en route to 14 points, seven rebounds and two steals while shooting 4-of-9 from deep.
After the game, Chris Paul—Thompson's new partner with Golden State's regular second unit now that he's healthy—explained how the future Hall-of-Famer helps set the tone with Golden State, for better or worse.
“Klay is really the heartbeat of this team,” Paul told NBC Sports Bay Area, unprompted. “People don’t understand. How he comes in and how he feels gets us going, so we’re gonna keep feeding off him.”
Thompson no doubt relished the opportunity to start on Friday, his first time being on the floor for tipoff in the last six games. But he's also accepted his new bench role with open arms and an altered perspective, embracing his inner Manu Ginobili after previously blanching at the prospect of being shifted into a reserve role.
Everything is clicking for Golden State right now, even acknowledging the uncertain length of Wiggins' time away from the team. Countless factors have contributed to the Warriors rousing midseason charge, including the return of Draymond Green, ongoing growth of Kuminga and Kerr finally mustering a rotation and playing style—while minimizing Kevon Looney's role—that's allowed his team to develop an identity on both sides of the ball.
Don't discount the influence of Thompson prioritizing the greater good over his internal and public-facing pride, though. Finally, the Dubs are all rowing the same direction—and the team-first example being set by a four-time champion is one of the biggest reasons why.