Cooper Kupp's net worth in 2023 is $18 million. The former two-sport athlete has become one of the best wide receivers in the NFL. Let's look at Cooper Kupp's net worth in 2023.

What is Cooper Kupp's net worth in 2023?: $18 million (estimate)

Kupp was one of the greatest FCS wide receivers of all time. He turned that into a career with the Los Angeles Rams, where he won a Super Bowl and Super Bowl MVP. Cooper Kupp's net worth in 2023 sits at about $18 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

Kupp was born in Yakima, Wash., on June 15, 1993. He is a third-generation NFL player, as his grandfather, Jake, and father, Craig, were both in the league.

Kupp was a two-sport athlete at Davis High School. He was a two-way All-State selection, earning first-team honors as a defensive back and honorable mention as a wide receiver. He was one of the top 100 prospects in the state of Washington.

Kupp was a unanimous first-team All-Columbia Basin Big Nine league wide receiver and defensive back. He finished his senior season with 1,059 yards receiving and 22 total touchdowns, setting a school record. He recorded 122 yards and two touchdowns on the ground as well.

After his prep career, Kupp received zero scholarship offers. He was three weeks removed from his final game when Eastern Washington offered him his first scholarship.

Kupp wasn't just a star in football. He was also a three-year letter-winner in basketball. He led Davis to a 23-2 record and won the State 4A Tournament championship during his senior year.

Cooper Kupp's college football career

Kupp attended Eastern Washington University, redshirting with the football team in 2012. Kupp was the Offensive Scout Team Player of the Year as a redshirt.

He showed enough on the scout team to be given a role as starter for the 2013 season. Kupp didn't waste his opportunity, setting numerous single-season school and national receiving records.

He set freshman records for receiving yards, total touchdown catches, consecutive games with a touchdown catch, and receptions. He was a member of the All-Big Sky Conference First Team as a unanimous selection. After his sophomore year at EWU, Kupp married Anna Kupp.

Kupp finished his college career with four consecutive seasons of record-breaking performance. He was the college football all-division career leader in receiving yards.

He was also the NCAA FCS career leader in receiving touchdowns and receptions. Kupp's best accomplishment was winning the Walter Payton Award as FCS MVP in 2015. He was the second wide receiver to win the award.

Cooper Kupp's NFL career

The Los Angeles Rams drafted Kupp with the 69th overall pick in the 2017 NFL Draft. He was the seventh wide receiver taken in the draft.

The Rams signed Kupp to a four-year, $3.83 million contract, including a signing bonus of $954,760. Kupp was fourth on the depth chart, catching five touchdowns and having 869 yards receiving in his rookie year.

Kupp was given a place on the All-Rookie team. He was a starting wide receiver in 2018 and was on the way to career highs until he tore his ACL in Week 10.

Kupp became a top-100 player in the NFL during the 2019 season. He had 94 receptions for 1,161 yards and 10 touchdowns. He had the second-most receiving touchdowns in the league.

Kupp signed a three-year, $48 million contract extension before the 2020 season, including a guaranteed $35.1 million. He led the team in receptions and receiving yards.

No one was prepared for what was to come in 2021. Kupp had one of the greatest statistical receiving seasons in NFL history.

He had immediate chemistry with Matthew Stafford, the Rams' new acquisition at quarterback. Kupp set multiple franchise single-season receiving records, earning Pro Bowl and First Team All-Pro honors.

He was the first player since Steve Smith Sr. in 2005 to lead the league in receptions, receiving yards, and receiving touchdowns. He continued his dominance throughout the playoffs, saving his best for last when the Rams won Super Bowl LVI and Kupp earned Super Bowl MVP honors.

Cooper Kupp's newest contract and endorsements

Kupp signed a three-year, $80.1 million contract extension through 2026. The contract included a $20 million signing bonus and $75 million guaranteed.

Kupp played nine games in the first season of the contract before sustaining a high ankle sprain that kept him out for the rest of the year. He missed the start of the 2023 season with a hamstring injury. After getting a contract for his record-breaking season, Kupp hasn't been able to reach the same level of success.

Kupp has endorsement deals with Snickers, Nike, Unify, Lexani, and Pataday. He also recently put his mansion in Wilsonville, Ore., up for sale. Nevertheless, was Cooper Kupp's net worth in 2023 a surprise?