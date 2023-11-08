Cooper Kupp has put his mansion in Oregon up for sale. It can be yours for just $3.5 million. You could have your own practice field!

There's no question that Cooper Kupp has made his mark in the NFL as one of the best wide receivers today. The Rams star is an NFL Offensive Player of the Year winner, a Pro Bowl player, a Super Bowl champion, and Super Bowl MVP.

Given Kupp's importance in the Rams team, have you ever wondered how a guy like him lives? Well, wonder no more. This article features Cooper Kupp's $3.5 million mansion in Wilsonville, Ore.

Nearly two years after winning Super Bowl LVI, it looks like Kupp is focused on making some moves off the field. In fact, the Super Bowl LVI MVP just listed his Oregon home in the market with an asking price of $3.5 million.

Should Kupp sell the property at the listed price, he is on the right path to secure a decent amount of profit. The Super Bowl LVI champion acquired the mansion back in 2020 for $2.5 million. It was just a year before Kupp was crowned NFL Offensive Player of the Year.

Here are some photos of Cooper Kupp's $3.5 million mansion in Wilsonville.

Photos courtesy of: Realtor

Kupp's property runs at 4 acres of land. Sitting atop the land includes the main home and a 2,000-square-foot guest house.

The main mansion encompasses 5,700 square feet of living space. It includes five bedrooms, which was plenty of room for Kupp, his wife Anna Kupp, and their three sons.

Some of the property's interior features include a massive great room with a fireplace, a modern kitchen equipped with top-quality appliances, a game room with a pool table, a fitness gym, an indoor football training field, and a primary bed suite with a spa-like bath. It's worth noting that the guest house also has its own amenities, including its own living room, kitchen, and bedroom.

While there are plenty of amenities to enjoy indoors, the property also has some solid outdoor space. The backyard includes a large concrete driveway that takes up a huge chunk of the property. Furthermore, the property has plenty of landscaped grassy lawns which are ideal for some gardening activities.

Kupp has emerged as one of the biggest wide receivers in the NFL today. As a result, it isn't surprising that the Rams star can afford to live a lavish lifestyle. Based on Celebrity Net Worth, Kupp has a net worth of around $18 million.

Nevertheless, this is all the information that we have on Cooper Kupp's $3.5 million home in Wilsonville.