Cowboys' Micah Parsons hilariously disapproves of Stephon Gilmore's and Brandin Cooks' eating habits.

The Dallas Cowboys have proven to be one of the best teams in the NFL this season. Dak Prescott is an MVP candidate, CeeDee Lamb is a monster of a wide receiver, and the defense is going berserk. But Micah Parsons had a bone to pick with some of his teammates that yielded a hilarious rant.

There's no locker room trouble or any beef between his teammates. Although, it sounds like Micah Parsons would prefer it if his teammates would bring actual beef to the dinner table. The Cowboys' superstar has been learning from Stephon Gilmore to eat healthier. But Parsons is not on the same level as Gilmore, according to Jon Machota of The Athletic.

Micah Parsons simply enjoys tasting his food, while Gilmore and even Brandin Cooks will revert to eating incredibly bland food. The superstar linebacker didn't hold back when discussing what it's like learning from Gilmore to improve his eating habits.

“He's nuts. I don't know if I'm ready for his type of commitment, but I think from the changes I've made, it has been better. There was a time during training camp, and there's not a lot of food options in Oxnard, and I came into the lunch (room) one day … and saw Brandin Cooks and Gilly eating fried noodles. It wasn't like stir fry. It was just cooked noodles. Because they didn't want to eat cheese or cream or anything. They just ate warmed up noodles. Just straight noodles. Not even butter noodles. I saw crispy brown noodles and I said, ‘You guys are nuts.' And I think I went and ordered Popeyes.”

Eating warmed up noodles is nuts. It's hard for me to disagree with Micah Parsons. But hey, Stephon Gilmore and Brandin Cooks are doing what they need to to play for the Cowboys. Especially with both of them being 30+ years old.

But there is something to eating healthy. Tom Brady notoriously at healthy throughout his career. Avocado ice cream hasn't quite taken off amongst the masses. But eating healthy certainly played a role allowing him to play well into his 40s.

Micah Parsons is still young though and can get away with more cheat days than the veterans. So, maybe it'll all come full circle one day and a young player makes fun of Parsons' food choices once he's a true veteran in the league. The Cowboys might want him to join Gilmore and Cooks with their eating habits sooner than that.