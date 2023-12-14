Can Micah Parsons and the Dallas Cowboys stop 'frat guy' Josh Allen?

The Dallas Cowboys are preparing to face the Buffalo Bills this weekend. For the Cowboys defense, the number one task will be to limit the Bills' one-man beast in quarterback Josh Allen.

When Allen is at his best, he's an unstoppable menace. He's been hot since Joe Brady took over as the Bills' interim offensive coordinator. During this span, Allen has led the Buffalo to two wins and a narrow overtime loss to the Philadelphia Eagles. He's thrown for 847 yards and six touchdowns along with three picks, while also rushing for 128 yards and another three touchdowns.

It's not just his dual-threat ability that makes him such a unique player to defend, but his willingness to run like a madmen. Allen rarely slides and is most often evading, hurdling or barreling straight through tacklers. Even when he's not taking off to run, he uses his legs to stall and throw downfield, even if from crazy angles or while getting knocked out of bounds.

Ahead of the Cowboys-Bills game, Dallas linebacker Micah Parsons hit Allen's style of play with a funny comparison to a frat guy.

“Josh doesn’t really believe in sliding,” Parsons said. “You know, Josh reminds me a lot of that one crazy guy at the frat. … He’s that wild dude on the field. He wants to dip his shoulder, talk trash, he’s gonna get rowdy,” via The Athletic's Jon Machota.

Given the nature of Allen's runs and celebrations, this comparison isn't too much of a stretch. This will be the first time Micah Parsons plays Josh Allen since Parsons entered the NFL in 2021. Parsons has been one of the most effective defenders at limiting opposing offenses and quarterbacks, but Allen's unique athleticism will give Parsons one his toughest tests yet.