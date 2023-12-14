It's all about the team for Dallas Cowboys quarterback and NFL MVP candidate Dak Prescott

Dak Prescott has emerged as the leading NFL MVP candidate after the Dallas Cowboys' triumphant 33-13 win over the Philadelphia Eagles. Per FanDuel Sportsbook, he is currently tied with Brock Purdy for the best odds to win the award.

Prescott has gradually made his way to the top of the list because of his play over the past couple months. This most recently includes leading the Cowboys on a five-game winning streak. During this streak, Prescott has thrown for 1,491 yards with 15 touchdowns and just one interception while completing 68% of his passes.

His name has also gained more weight in the MVP discussion because he's played a more pivotal role in helping his team win when the defense faltered, like during their Thursday Night Football matchup against the Seattle Seahawks.

When asked about his name rising in the MVP discussions, Prescott had the perfect response by shifting the focus toward the team.

“That this team, we’re doing the right thing. We’re winning games, first and foremost,” Prescott said. “What I play for is at the end of the year, we’re one of the last teams and being the last team standing. Obviously, if my name is in those talks then we’re putting ourselves in the right spot. For me, it’s about continue doing whatever I can to put this team in the best position, get that guy [CeeDee Lamb] the ball and just win games, and the rest will take care of itself,” via The Athletic's Jon Machota.

Right now, Prescott leads the NFL with 28 passing touchdowns and TD/INT ratio. If he can keep scoring touchdowns while limiting turnovers, he'll undoubtedly help his team keeping winning while increasing his MVP odds.