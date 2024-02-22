Australian legend Michael Clarke slammed England batter Ben Duckett's weird comments about India opener Yashasvi Jaiswal.

The row over Ben Duckett's weird comments about India opener Yashasvi Jaiswal is showing no sign of de-escalating as Australian legend Michael Clarke became the latest to blast the England cricketer.

“He must have missed Australia for 20 years. As a youngster, he must not know what Test cricket Australia played. Has he heard of Matthew Hayden, Michael Slater, Ricky Ponting, Damien Martyn, Adam Gilchrist? These guys used to smack it as good as everyone,” Michael Clarke told ESPN Australia. “Because you play a reverse sweep or a switch hit or a ramp shot, that doesn’t mean you are batting aggressively either. Matthew Hayden just walked down the wicket and hit you straight over your head for a six. He didn't have to play a ramp or a switch hit,” the ex-Australia skipper observed.

Previously, former England skippers Nasser Hussain and Michael Vaughan joined them in hitting out at him for his controversial comments on Yashasvi Jaiswal, who smashed his second successive double-hundred against the Three Lions in Rajkot.

Ben Duckett, who struck a blistering 153 off 151 balls in the first innings of the Rajkot Test, opined that his team should get credit for the manner Yashasvi Jaiswal had gone about his business in the series.

The 22-year-old Indian batter, who batted with caution during the initial part of his essay at the Niranjan Shah Stadium, subsequently, put his foot on the accelerator to remain unbeaten on 214 off 236 deliveries.

“When you see players from the opposition playing like that, it almost feels like we should take some credit that they’re playing differently than how other people play Test cricket,” Ben Duckett remarked after Yashasvi Jaiswal's record knock in Saurashtra.

However, Nasser Hussain didn't like Ben Duckett's bizarre statement about Yashasvi Jaiswal, underlining that it was the other way around. He expressed that the 22-year-old didn't learn anything from England. Instead, it was his hard work that was paying dividends now.

Nasser Hussain urged the England team to learn from Yashasvi Jaiswal.

“The comment on Jaiswal that he has learned from us, I am going to touch on that. He has not learned from you, he has learned from his upbringing and all the hard yards he has put in while growing up, he has learned from the IPL. If anything, I would look at him and learn from him,” Nasser Hussain said on Sky Sports. “So, whatever they are saying in public and in that dressing room, I hope they are going back into their room with self-introspection. I can look at that lad and learn from him. Otherwise, it becomes a cult, doesn’t it? At times, Bazball has been described as a cult where you cannot criticise either within or externally. Even in this regime, there is room for learning and improving,” he elaborated.

Michael Vaughan agreed with Nasser Hussain's views on the matter, suggesting that Ben Duckett's comments were full of arrogance, besides remaining outside the purview of reality.

“Listen to them, and you would think nothing is ever wrong. Jimmy Anderson said they would chase 600 in Vizag. Ben Duckett said “the more the better” in terms of their target this week, but they fell 434 short. Duckett also reckons they deserve credit for the way Yashasvi Jaiswal is batting, as if no player in history has ever played an attacking shot,” Michael Vaughan wrote in his column for a media publication.

“They talk about not playing for the draw, but to me, that's disrespectful to Test cricket. The draw is a crucial part of the game, and in five-Test contest has often provided the bedrock of some great series victories,” the former England captain pointed out.

“They have to be careful that people around don’t think they are smug, or above their station. Root's shot was another reminder that they are in a bubble. All that matters is their dressing room, and fun. There is a bit more to Test cricket than that,” he underlined.

“This England team is hell bent on doing things their way, and “saving Test cricket”. They are giving Test cricket a shot in the arm because they are so exciting. But ultimately they have to be better than that now. They didn’t win in New Zealand, they didn’t win the Ashes, and if they carry on like this, they are going to lose in India. As a team, you are judged on series victories,” Michael Vaughan asserted.

The 22-year-old batter, who remained not out on 104 before retiring hurt on Saturday, returned to the 22 yards after the Rohit Sharma-led side lost Shubman Gill for 91 on Day 4 of the Test match at the Niranjan Shah Stadium.

Yashasvi Jaiswal left the field on Day 3 of the Test match in Rajkot due to back spasms and wasn't expected to take further part in the clash. However, the Indian training staff possibly worked hard on his fitness overnight to make him fit to bat the next day.

Once he arrived at the crease, Yashasvi Jaiswal looked like the same player who had tormented the England bowlers the previous day.

Producing a knock of the nature of a Virender Sehwag, Yashasvi Jaiswal smashed sixes at will, toyed even with the likes of James Anderson, and in the process dented the confidence of England's bowlers so much so that they looked clueless, tired, and scared at the same time.

But none of them received a severe mauling than James Anderson.

The 85th over of India's second innings deserves a special mention as Yashasvi Jaiswal went for the kill, launching James Anderson for three sixes in a row in the stands.

Later on, former England batter Michael Atherton acknowledged that James Anderson had never been treated with such disdain during his long and illustrious career.

“Fantastic young player. Haven't seen much of him in Test match cricket. England fans didn't see much of him before the series but now they've seen enough to know that he's a special young talent. Very hungry for runs. All three of his hundreds are over 150 – two of them doubles. He smacks the ball a long way; a powerfully built lad. He's a modern T20 player who's adapting to Test cricket and has the technique to do it,” Michael Atherton said on Sky Sports.

“When he gets in, he has all the shots. Jimmy Anderson is rarely treated with such disdain like he was this afternoon when he got taken for those three consecutive sixes. So he's a very dangerous player and England need to work out a way to get him early if they can,” Michael Atherton mentioned.

The Uttar Pradesh-born cricketer seized his opportunity to convert his century into a double hundred, as he guaranteed that India would not lose the match after setting the Ben Stokes-led side a daunting target of 557 to win the match.

During the course of his unbeaten 214-run knock, which came off 236 balls, Yashasvi Jaiswal went on to create a flurry of records, including matching Pakistan legend Wasim Akram's feat of hitting the most number of sixes (12) in a Test innings.

Wasim Akram, a southpaw like Yashasvi Jaiswal, struck a dozen sixes against Zimbabwe in a Test innings in a game in 1996. The young Indian batter reached the same landmark against England.

Among other records, he became the third Indian to score at least two double centuries in a Test series. Before Yashasvi Jaiswal, Vinoo Mankad and Virat Kohli had done it during their illustrious careers.

Besides, Yashasvi Jaiswal is the first Indian batter to score two double tons against England in the purest format.

He is also the first batter from India to convert his first three centuries into scores of over 150 starting from his debut last year.

In addition to that, he joined Virat Kohli and Vinod Kambli in the list of Indian batters who have scored double tons in consecutive Test matches. Yashasvi Jaiswal amassed a double hundred in the previous Test in Vizag as well. On the other hand, Vinod Kambli struck double centuries in back-to-back games against England and Zimbabwe in 1993, while Virat Kohli accomplished a similar milestone against Sri Lanka in 2017.

Also, Yashasvi Jaiswal became the first player in the 147-year-old history of the sport to hit over 20 sixes in a single Test series. His tally of maximums after the Rajkot Test against England stood at 22.