After spending multiple years on NBA rosters on a two-way contract, the Indiana Pacers rewarded Quenton Jackson by signing him to a three-year standard deal, as per Shams Charania of ESPN. Jackson had begun this season on a two-way contract with the Pacers, and the team was impressed enough with his performance.

With the signing of Quenton Jackson to a regular contract, the Pacers’ roster now stands at 15 standard contracts. The team does now have an open two-way contract spot with rookie Taelon Peter and second-year guard Ethan Thompson also on two-way contracts.

Jackson has played a key role for the Pacers this season, appearing in a career-best 30 games, including 10 starts, at a little over 17 minutes per game. He’s been averaging a career-high 9.2 points, 2.2 rebounds and 2.1 assists with splits of 48.9 percent shooting from the field, 40.5 percent shooting from the 3-point line and 81 percent shooting from the free-throw line. His field goal percentage and 3-point percentage are also career-highs.

After going undrafted in the 2022 NBA Draft, Jackson caught on with the Washington Wizards during training camp. He did not make the final roster, but he returned to the team later in the 2022-23 season on a two-way contract. Jackson’s next stop in the NBA was with the Chicago Bulls ahead of the 2023-24 season, but he was waived before the start of the year.

He was playing in the G League when the Pacers first signed him to two-way contract during the second half of the 2023-24 season. The Pacers re-signed him to a two-way contract following that year, and he’s been with the team ever since.