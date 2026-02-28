Kevin Durant led the Houston Rockets to a 113-108 road victory versus the Orlando Magic on Thursday night, and in doing so, he accomplished an astonishing piece of history that underscores both the positive and negative aspects of his Hall of Fame career. The 37-year-old forward became the only player to ever score 40 points or more in a regular season game with five different teams, via ClutchPoints.

This fantastic feat speaks to the offensive magnificence Durant has displayed for almost two decades, and it also calls to attention just how much the man has moved in the last 10 years. The two-time NBA Finals MVP is one of the best scorers to ever grace the hardwood, but his habit for leaving a squad when adversity ramps up is often used against him in legacy conversations. Though, if he can help the Rockets win their first title since 1995, the narrative will instantly change.

Houston (37-21) has hit some bumps in the road from time to time this season, but it occupies third place in the Western Conference through 58 games. If Durant is healthy, this group should be quite dangerous in the playoffs. He has been consistently excellent, averaging 26.1 points, 5.4 rebounds and 4.5 assists per game while knocking down 40.2 percent of his 3-pointer attempts.

Rockets head coach Ime Udoka wants others to step up around the aging superstar, but he also knows that the franchise's path to the Larry O'Brien Trophy rests tremendously on Durant's silky-smooth shooting stroke. Fans have immense faith in the team's long-term future, with Alperen Sengun and Amen Thompson comprising an exciting young core (Reed Sheppard could join them imminently). The question is, however, does the four-time scoring champion align with their timetable?

Kevin Durant will try to keep lighting up the scoreboard and hope that his teammates will continue to grow as the campaign progresses. He has two more years left on his contract, including a $46 million player option in 2027-28), so it remains to be seen if the 11-time All-NBA selection will drop 40 for a sixth franchise before he retires.