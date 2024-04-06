The Arizona Diamondbacks will meet the Atlanta Braves for the series finale on Sunday at Truist Park. We're here to share our MLB odds series, make a Diamondbacks-Braves prediction, and pick while showing you how to watch.
The Diamondbacks have had uneven baseball through the first part of the month. After battering the Colorado Rockies, they have struggled against the New York Yankees and Braves. The D-Backs expect to redeem themselves in this finale and go into the new week with a victory.
The Braves have looked good so far. Ultimately, Friday's game was a perfect example of what this team was capable of, as they trailed by three runs in the eighth inning. This team can win from the start or come from behind.
Ryne Nelson will make the start for the Diamondbacks and is 0-1 with a 13.50 ERA. Unfortunately, he struggled in his last start, going 2 2/3 innings while allowing four runs, five earned, on five hits while walking four and striking out two in a loss to the Yankees.
Chris Sale makes the start for the Braves and is 0-0 with a 3.38 ERA. Recently, he pitched 5 1/3 innings and allowed two earned runs on five hits, including a home run, while striking out seven and walking two in a no-decision against the Philadelphia Phillies.
The Diamondbacks and Braves split the season series 3-3 last season.
MLB Odds: Diamondbacks-Braves Odds
Arizona Diamondbacks: +1.5 (-113)
Moneyline: +180
Atlanta Braves: -1.5 (-106)
Moneyline: -215
Over: 9 (-115)
Under: 9 (-105)
How to Watch Diamondbacks vs. Braves
Time: 1:35 PM ET/10:35 AM PT
TV: Bally Sports Southeast
Why The Diamondbacks Will Cover The Spread/Win
When looking at the Diamondbacks, they have had some mixed results in the lineup. Overall, they have some players who can do damage. But they also have some players who are struggling.
Ketel Marte is batting .353 with two home runs, five RBIs, and 10 runs coming into Saturday's game. Significantly, he has been excellent at the top of the lineup. But Corbin Carroll has struggled to start the season. Unfortunately, he went into Saturday's contest, hitting just .192 with one RBI and four runs. Carroll has not hit a home run yet. Therefore, he hopes to break out of his slump sooner than later.
Lourdes Gurriel Jr. has been solid in the third spot of the lineup. Going into Saturday's game, he was batting .303 with three home runs, 11 RBIs, and eight runs. But Christian Walker has struggled behind him, hitting .212 with three home runs, eight RBIs, and six runs. Thus, he needs to shorten his swing and find ways to drive runners home. Joc Pederson, the newest addition to the Diamondbacks, has been solid. Ultimately, he was clipping .500 with an RBI and two runs going into Saturday's game.
The Diamondbacks will cover the spread if Nelson can pitch five solid innings while limiting the damage and allowing no more than two runs. Then, this lineup needs to score some runs. They got off to a good start on Friday, but five runs were not enough.
Why The Braves Will Cover The Spread/Win
The Braves are one of the best teams in baseball and have already gotten off to a good start. Now, look for them to try to get the lineup going much sooner than they did on Friday night.
Ronald Acuna Jr. has been decent at the top of the lineup. He entered Saturday's game batting .250 with three RBIs and six runs. Ozzie Albies is off to a good start. Going into Saturday's game, he was hitting .320 with two home runs, seven RBIs, and seven runs. But Austin Riley is in a slump. Unfortunately, he was hitting only .192 with one home run, five RBIs, and five runs going into Saturday's action. Matt Olson has been hot and cold. So far, he entered the action, hitting two home runs, six RBIs, and four runs. Marcell Ozuna is either boom or bust. Significantly, he was hitting .269 with three home runs, six RBIs, and four runs.
The Braves will cover the spread if they can collectively avoid the slow start. Moreover, they need a good outing from Sale to guarantee that this does not happen.
Final Diamondbacks-Braves Prediction & Pick
The Diamondbacks are throwing a starting pitcher who is coming off a horrible start. Conversely, the Braves are throwing a pitcher who has had health issues. In this case, these two probably even each other out. When that happens, the little things, such as offense, start to matter. Consider the fact that it will be daytime. The ball will fly a lot further in the daytime. Because of this, we are more inclined to not pick either team, and go with the runs instead. They already combined for 11 runs on Friday. Subsequently, they could easily do it again. The over dominates the spread.
Final Diamondbacks-Braves Prediction & Pick: Over 9 (-115)