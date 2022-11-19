Published November 19, 2022

By Pawan Atri · 4 min read

A disgusting discussion on social media over India captain Rohit Sharma and talismanic batter Virat Kohli’s marriages with Ritika Sajdeh and Anushka Sharma respectively has riled cricket lovers.

The main topic of the Twitter exchange was their “inter-caste weddings” with their respective partners. The crude interaction began when a cricket follower said that “Inter caste marriage captain can never win any tournament,” referring to India’s recent defeat to England in the T20 World Cup. A second user joined the conversation, asking, “Rohit has done ICM [Inter caste marriage] too?” which was followed by a third joining the discussion to state, “Yes, however, it is Anuloma.” The previous Twitter user replied: “So, Anuloma is okay?” The response was – “Ideally no but it’s still better than what [Virat] Kohli did which is pratiloma.”

A user then defined Anuloma and Pratiloma for the people.

While “Anuloma is a marriage between an oppressed woman and an Upper Caste (UC) man. Pratiloma is a marriage between an oppressed man and an Upper Caste woman. And inter-caste marriages are mocked as ICMs, a reason why intercaste marriages are still rare in India. And obviously, UC men hate Pratilomas more.”

As the thread went viral on the influential messaging app, many Team India supporters took to Twitter to criticize the posts. Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma’s followers even questioned their mindset before labeling their thinking as a “disease”. Others dubbed the men who were engaged in the disgusting exchange as “morons”.

It is a disease. Needs a cure for those affected by it. Shouldn't need proving either way by anyone. — Abhishek (@Abhi170281) November 3, 2022

Casteism is very Disgusting🤮 , they're not human being, how they can be this much casteist creatures? — Anoop ☭ (@AnoopAlphonz) November 4, 2022

Brahmacharis discussing marraiges 🙄 — MO (@Green_Laalten) November 3, 2022

Hearing these for the first time 😂 — mypersonal🇮🇳 (@MahadevaiahMy) November 3, 2022

I had to Google for this rubbish. Also didn't know that ICM was an abbreviation that whatsapp uncles use. — Rohan Cornelio (@RohanCornelio) November 3, 2022

Coming back to Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma, the two men had contrasting fortunes in the T20 World Cup. Unlike Rohit Sharma who failed to sparkle in the tournament, Virat Kohli wrapped up the event as the competition’s top-scorer with 296 runs in 6 matches.

Rohit Sharma’s sub-par captaincy and poor batting eventually came under fire from both fans and former cricketers, with former England captain Nasser Hussain being one of his top critics.

Nasser Hussain ripped into Rohit Sharma and India head coach Rahul Dravid for the Asian side’s failure to win the recently concluded T20 World Cup in Australia. After surviving a couple of scares during the group stage, India eventually progressed to the semifinals of the tournament.

However, they were no match to a rampaging England there as Jos Buttler and his men went on to bulldoze their way to a 10-wicket victory in Adelaide.

England subsequently trounced Pakistan in the final to become the first team in cricket history to hold the 50-over and T20 World Cup at the same time and Nasser Hussain blamed India’s conservative approach for the loss.

Nasser Hussain also added that while India’s batters, especially their openers were playing aggressive cricket in bilaterals, in ICC events they were back batting in their old fashion being conservative in the initial few overs.

Nasser Hussain suggested that India now needed an Eoin Morgan type of character to learn the art of aggression on the field because the kind of cricket they were playing will not help them in winning ICC competitions.