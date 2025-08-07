The Seattle Mariners have witnessed history in the making, as Josh Naylor wasted no time earning recognition alongside franchise legend Ichiro Suzuki with a feat that places him in elite company. On Wednesday night, in an 8-6 win over the Chicago White Sox at T-Mobile Park, he launched a 450-foot two-run homer off Chicago starter Jonathan Cannon, the longest blast of his career and his 14th home run of the season. The homer came on the first pitch, a cutter that Cannon threw, continuing a trend where he has used that pitch 41% of the time on first pitches to left-handers this season.

In just 13 days since the Mariners acquired Naylor at the July 25, 2025, Trade Deadline, he has become only the second player in franchise history to record at least two stolen bases and one home run in consecutive games, a mark Ichiro previously set in September 2011.

Beyond his power, Naylor's baserunning has been exceptional. He is now a perfect 10-for-10 in stolen base attempts through just 11 games with Seattle. Overall, Naylor is the first player since Bobby Brown of the 1983 Padres to record at least three home runs and eight steals in his first 12 games with a new franchise.

Naylor’s contributions helped the Mariners (62-53) climb to a season-high nine games above .500, pulling within two games of both the Houston Astros for first place in the AL West and the top AL Wild Card spot. A crowd of 32,756 witnessed Seattle clinch a series win against the struggling White Sox, who are projected to lose 90+ games this season.

Seattle’s offensive firepower continued with Julio Rodríguez crushing a three-run homer in the second inning, his 20th of the season, making him the first player in MLB history with 20+ home runs and 20+ stolen bases in each of his first four seasons. Cal Raleigh also chipped in with a two-run single, and Eugenio Suarez added an insurance run in the seventh.

On the mound, George Kirby (7-5) provided six solid innings, allowing two runs on five hits while striking out nine. Though reliever Eduard Bazardo allowed three runs in the seventh, and closer Andres Munoz gave up a solo homer and two walks in the ninth, Munoz managed to lock down his 26th save.