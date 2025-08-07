A'ja Wilson put on a show for the Las Vegas Aces Tuesday night at Chase Center in San Francisco.

Against the Golden State Valkyries, the three-time WNBA Most Valuable Player looked so comfortable on the floor, even in enemy territory, as she lit up the home team for 27 points on an efficient 8-for-11 shooting from the field, while adding seven rebounds and three assists.

The Valkyries simply had no counter for Wilson, who had her way on offense and defense to lead the Aces to their 16th win in the 2025 WNBA regular season. Fouling Wilson to ruin her rhythm also didn't work for the Valkyries, who watched the seven-time WNBA All-Star swish in all of her 11 attempts from the foul line, including the two free throws she sank to seal the victory with 34.9 seconds left in the fourth quarter.

Wilson was just as big a nightmare for the Valkyries on the other end of the floor, as she came away with two steals and two blocks. That's not to mention the occasions where her presence alone disrupted Golden State's attacks.

Wilson, who is about to turn 29 years old this Friday, made the night even more memorable by making WNBA history. Her two shot rejections against the Valkyries made her the fastest player ever in the history of the league to amass at least 5,000 points and 500 blocks.

“Of course the M'V3 is the fastest player in WNBA history to reach 5'000+ PTS & 500 BLK,” the Aces shared in a post on X (formerly Twitter) following the win over the Valkyries.

Wilson, who entered the Valkyries game already a member of the 5,000 points club, collected her 499th and 500th blocks in the WNBA in her 253rd appearance in the league.

On the season, the four-time WNBA leader in blocks is averaging 21.5 points, 9.1 rebounds, 1.7 steals and 2.3 blocks while making 49.0 percent of her shots from the floor.

With their momentum after beating the Valkyries in back-to-back games, Wilson and the Aces will look to keep it going this coming Friday, when they return home and host the Seattle Storm at Michelob ULTRA Arena in Paradise, Nevada.