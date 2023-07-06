The Los Angeles Dodgers are currently in second place in the National League West with the MLB All-Star Game drawing near. The Dodgers are 2.5 games out of first place, and expected to bring back pitcher Noah Syndergaard soon.

The team has faced several tough injuries lately, but is being advised not to panic.

Syndergaard was placed on the injured list June 8th due to a blister on his index finger. The 6-foot-6, 242 pound right-hander is having one of his worst MLB seasons. Syndergaard has a 7.16 ERA in 12 starts with a 1-4 win/loss record.

Manager Dave Roberts had blunt words for Syndergaard according to journalist Matthew Moreno.

Dave Roberts said the plan is for Noah Syndergaard to pitch in a simulated game at Dodger Stadium tomorrow and then go out on a rehab assignment shortly after. “Then the ball is in his court, to be quite honest, to go out there and perform,” Roberts added. — Matthew Moreno (@Matthew__Moreno) July 6, 2023

The Dodgers are counting on the longtime superstar to perform. His addition to the lineup will add depth and a potential workhorse in the rotation.

Recently, Roberts revealed the two veterans the team will rely on for depth down the stretch. Syndergaard hasn't had a truly stellar season since 2018 with the Mets, when he had an ERA of just over 3 and a 13-4 win/loss record.

“Omg..DESPERATE times call for DESPERATE measures,” one fan said in response to the news.

Roberts earned his 700th career win against the Pirates on Monday night. The win came hours after star pitcher Clayton Kershaw was placed on the 15-day injured list with left shoulder soreness.

The Dodgers have two games left against the Pirates and two home games against the Los Angeles Angels before the All-Star Break begins.

If Syndergaard can use the time off to get right in time for the second half of the season and Kershaw returns from his injury in vintage form, the Dodgers could have the right recipe to overtake the Diamondbacks for first place.