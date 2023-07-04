The Los Angeles Dodgers placed SP Clayton Kershaw on the 15-day injured list Monday, the team announced. The move is backdated to June 30. Los Angeles also optioned RP Victor Gonzalez and called SP Michael Grove and SP Gavin Stone up to the big league ball club.

Kershaw was selected to his 10th career MLB All-Star Game but likely won't pitch as a result of this move. The left-hander was hopeful he wouldn't require an IL stint despite dealing with shoulder inflammation. With the All-Star break right around the corner though, this move will simply give Kershaw some extra time off so he can be fully prepared for the second half of the 2023 season. With the Dodgers currently trailing the Arizona Diamondbacks in the National League West, Kershaw's health is of the utmost importance as they try to take over first place once again.

Kershaw's impressive 2023 season

Although Kershaw's first half didn't end on the best note with this IL placement, he's been fantastic in 2023. He leads the league with 10 wins and owns a superb 2.55 ERA. Kershaw also has a 1.049 WHIP and 105 strikeouts so far this season.

The Dodgers' pitching rotation has been decimated by injuries. Clayton Kershaw has held the rotation up with his performance though. Los Angeles wouldn't be where they are without him. Although injuries have been problematic for the team, the Dodgers still hold a respectable 46-37 record as of this story's publication.

Live and breathe baseball? 🚨 Get viral MLB graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Dodgers promote Grove, Stone

Michael Grove and Gavin Stone are both talented pitching prospects. Neither has pitched well at the big league level in 2023 though.

Grove owns a 7.54 ERA across nine games pitched (seven starts) in 2023. Meanwhile, Stone has allowed 17 runs (16 earned) over 10 innings (three starts).

Nevertheless, the Dodgers still have hope for both pitchers. Perhaps this time they will both turn their seasons around and impact LA in a major way. Stone and Grove feature high-ceilings so it wouldn't be surprising to see them figure things out soon. That would be tremendous for the Dodgers amid their aforementioned health concerns.

We will continue to monitor and provide updates on the Dodgers as they are made available.