The Los Angeles Dodgers' 2023 season hasn't been ideal. Injuries have decimated the rotation and fans are calling for the team to add a star pitcher or two ahead of the MLB trade deadline. There is even more pressure to make a move following Dustin May and Clayton Kershaw's injuries. May will miss the season with an elbow issue, and although Kershaw's ailment isn't expected to be serious, there is still concern.

It would be easy to say the “one reason” that the Dodgers must not panic is their pitching depth. After all, young arms like Bobby Miller and Emmet Sheehan have impressed this season. If Kershaw does avoid a lengthy injury absence, the rotation will feature Kershaw, Julio Urias, Tony Gonsolin, Sheehan, and Miller. So why isn't that our one reason?

The Dodgers' depth has been tested. Relying on Urias and Gonsolin as the No. 2 and No. 3 options is risky since neither has performed especially well in 2023. Additionally, both pitchers have spent time on the IL.

Instead, the reason the Dodgers cannot panic ahead of the MLB trade deadline is because Walker Buehler will be their X-Factor in September and October, assuming he does return.

Walker Buehler will save the Dodgers

Walker Buehler is hoping to return from his second Tommy John surgery in early September. Even if that proves to be unrealistic, there are increasing odds that he will pitch at some point in 2023.

Relying on a pitcher who hasn't appeared in a game all season is obviously risky. Buehler's presence will completely change the dynamic of the rotation though.

Let's assume, and we aren't sourcing anything here, that Buehler comes back in early September and slowly builds strength. He will make a couple of starts where he will probably be limited to 3-5 innings pitched. As the month continues on, Buehler will start working into the 6th and possibly even 7th inning depending on pitch count. By the time October rolls around, Buehler may be ready to completely roll.

This is an optimistic outlook without question. If everything follows that plan though, Tony Gonsolin would become arguably the best No. 4 pitcher in baseball. Meanwhile, the Dodgers' trio of Clayton Kershaw, Julio Urias, and Walker Buehler would lead the pitching staff into the MLB playoffs.

So should the Dodgers trade for starting pitching?

Trading for starting pitching depth still would not be a bad idea. Walker Buehler's potential return means the Dodgers shouldn't panic and overpay for a pitcher having a nice season.

For example, Shane Bieber, Marcus Stroman, and Lucas Giolito will all potentially be available ahead of the trade deadline. All three pitchers are talented but don't feature much in the way of team control. Trading valuable prospects would possibly place a major dent in the Dodgers' future, especially with Urias and Kershaw both currently pitching on expiring contracts. The last thing LA wants to do is deal their future away.

Acquiring a No. 3 or No. 4-caliber arm at the deadline along with bullpen help is the route the Dodgers must go. If Shohei Ohtani becomes available, an exception can obviously be made. But that should be the one and only exception.

It will be interesting to see what the Dodgers end up doing as the month of July continues on and the trade deadline draws near. They have options, but Buehler's looming return cannot be overlooked.