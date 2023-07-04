The Los Angeles Dodgers defeated the Pittsburgh Pirates on Monday night in LA. The win snapped a two-game skid following a forgettable series in Kansas City against the Royals. Max Muncy led the charge for the Dodgers with a pair of hits, one of which was a home run. However, David Peralta and Jason Heyward combined for three hits and two RBI in the victory. Dave Roberts discussed both Peralta and Heyward after the game, via SportsNet LA.

“I think for me, it starts with David (Peralta) and Jason (Heyward), professional hitters,” Roberts told reporters following the Dodgers' win. “Just taking really good at-bats. If you look at those guys, kind of adding some length to our lineup. Both those guys obviously had nice nights to drive in some runs, picked us up big… they're just very dependable players.”

Dodgers' roster depth

The Dodgers' roster depth has been challenged throughout the 2023 season. Although this has been a major subject of discussion in the pitching rotation, it's also been relevant in the batting lineup. Freddie Freeman, Mookie Betts, and Will Smith have all been dependable per usual. JD Martinez is also having a strong year and Max Muncy has produced some good moments for the team.

However, featuring veteran players like Peralta and Heyward in the lineup is key. It adds an element of depth that has proven to be quite valuable for the ball club. Leadership is also something that cannot be overlooked from either player.

The Dodgers' record now sits at 47-37, an impressive mark considering the amount of injuries they've dealt with in 2023. Los Angeles currently trails the Arizona Diamondbacks by 2.5 games in the National League West. They will look to continue their pursuit of first place on Tuesday in a rematch versus the Pirates.