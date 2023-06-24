It has been a difficult season for Noah Syndegaard as the right-handed pitcher has struggled with ineffectiveness and injury. However, there is some good news as Syndergaard was warming up in the bullpen Saturday and throwing a simulated game.

Noah Syndergaard is warming up in the bullpen to throw a simulated game at Dodger Stadium. #Dodgers 🔨 — David Vassegh (@THEREAL_DV) June 24, 2023

Syndergaard has most recently been troubled by a blister, but he has made enough of a recovery that he can throw in the bullpen.

Dodgers president Andrew Friedman still has hope that Syndergaard can recapture an effective form if he can get back into rhythm. That has not happened at any point this season, as Syndergaard has a 1-4 record with a 7.16 earned run average. He has 38 strikeouts in 55 innings, and he has also issued 9 walks to this point in the season.

Syndergaard has not had a dynamic season since 2018, when he went 13-4 with the New York Mets while recording a 3.03 ERA. He had a powerful fastball at that point, and he struck out 155 batters in 154.1 innings.

Friedman wants to see Syndergaard return to full health before he makes a determination as to his future with the team. If Syndergaard can get healthy and show any kind of improvement, he will likely stay with the team since the Dodgers pitching staff has multiple injuries.

“Right now we just have to get him healthy and then get him in positions to use his body more effectively,” Friedman said. “If we’re able to do that, I think we’ll see a real uptick in stuff and then a much stronger case that he can help us win a lot of games. If we can’t get him back, then obviously that’s more difficult.”