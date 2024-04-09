Julio Urias was once regarded as one of the best pitchers in MLB. Now, the former Los Angeles Dodgers All-Star is out of the game after he was arrested on the suspicion of felony domestic violence in September of 2023. The incident in question occurred during an Inter Miami-LAFC match, as Urias allegedly was involved in a physical altercation with a woman outside of the stadium. There had not been many updates on the situation in recent weeks until Tuesday, as TMZ Sports reports that Urias received five misdemeanors Monday.
“The ex-Dodgers star is facing one count of spousal battery, two counts of domestic battery involving dating relationship, one count of false imprisonment and one count of assault. His arraignment is scheduled for early May,” the TMZ Sports article states.
In January, it was reported that Urias would not be filed with felony charges. However, the investigation was set to continue and would proceed with the City Attorney's Office amid the possibility of misdemeanors. Now, as TMZ Sports mentioned, Urias' arraignment is set to occur in May.
Will Julio Urias pitch in MLB again?
MLB may opt to suspend Urias, and it will likely be a lengthy suspension. He was already suspended in 2019 following a separate incident that occurred with a woman.
As for the question of if Urias will ever pitch at the MLB level again, the answer is uncertain. Urias probably will never pitch in a Dodgers uniform again. Right now, the odds of any MLB team signing Urias are extremely slim as well given the allegations against him.
We can't speculate on what the long-term future has in store, however.
Urias, 27, pitched for the Dodgers from 2016-2023. He finished seventh in National League Cy Young voting in 2021 and third in 2022. The '22 campaign saw Urias pitch to a league-leading 2.16 ERA.
In 2023, Julio Urias' final season with the Dodgers, he recorded a 4.60 ERA across 117.1 innings pitched. His last start came on September 1st against the Atlanta Braves, and he has not pitched in MLB since the allegations surfaced.
We will continue to monitor and provide updates on this story as they are made available.