Julio Urias faces the law.

There have been a lot of good additions to the Los Angeles Dodgers this MLB Offseason. They got Shohei Ohtani, Yoshinobu Yamamoto, and Teoscar Hernandez. A lot will be in store as they try to fit into the system alongside Mookie Betts. But, a name that has not been mentioned in the past few months has been Julio Urias. The pitcher was involved in a felony domestic violence case and it just got a huge update.

Julio Urias will not be filed with felony charges, per Alden Gonzalez of ESPN. The Los Angeles District Attorney's Office has determined this ruling and the former Dodgers pitcher will undergo a next step. His case will be forwarded to the City Attorney's Office instead for misdemeanor filing considerations.

The former Dodgers pitcher faced these accusations last September. Urias allegedly pushed her wife to a fence and pulled on her hair. He was then arrested. Court documents, on the other hand, declared that the injuries by the victim and the ex-Dodgers' criminal history do not merit a felony filing.

There is still a big possibility that he will get punished. If the MLB succeeds with its investigation of his case, a suspension will be in store because he broke their domestic violence policy.

His free agency may be the least of his concerns at the moment. But, the Dodgers seem to be thriving without the baggage that comes along with his case. They will have a great pitcher and bat combo with Shohei Ohtani, Mookie Betts, Yoshinobu Yamamoto, and Teoscar Hernandez next season. Hopefully, justice can be served outside the organization as well.