The Los Angeles Lakers were eliminated from the NBA Playoffs in the first round after losing Game 5 to the Denver Nuggets on Monday, and potentially heading into the offseason as a free agent, D'Angelo Russell looked back on his season and spoke on his outlook heading into this summer, saying that he will use the leverage he has to get a good deal.
“I mean I didn't say I don't think about it, I just, when I signed my contract last year, I knew what position I was going to put myself in, so to be in that position now with a little leverage, I'll try to take advantage of it,” D'Angelo Russell said, via Michael Scotto of HoopsHype.
Last summer, Russell signed a two-year, $36 million contract with the Lakers that includes a player option for this summer. Based on Russell's words, it is apparent that he plans to opt out of that contract, or at the very least use the option as leverage to get a better deal, whether that be from the Lakers or another team.
Russell looks back on his 2023-2024 season as a strong one, and only time will tell how the Lakers and the NBA in general will view it.
“Oh, hell of a year by D'Angelo. Humbly saying that,” Russell said, via Michael Corvo of ClutchPoints. “Through the ups and downs. Through all the, whatever you want to call it, it never bothered me. I always kept myself sane. When I look at my phone, my family, my friends, my circle, just texting me how proud they are of me. For me, that's all I need. I don't need anything else.”
The Lakers will have an interesting offseason, as they were eliminated in the first round in disappointing fashion, so there will undoubtedly be pressure to make significant changes.
What will D'Angelo Russell do this summer?
Russell is going to be entering his age 28 season, and he does still provide some value. He could be of use for a contending team next year as a veteran. He started his career with the Lakers before moving to the Brooklyn Nets, then spent time with the Golden State Warriors and Minnesota Timberwolves before returning to the Lakers.
The expectation is always for the Lakers to contend for a championship. That might be an unrealistic expectation. It will be interesting to see how Los Angeles operates this summer. LeBron James and Anthony Davis are going into the later stages of their careers.
LeBron James has an option, and could theoretically leave the Lakers this summer. That could change the direction that the Lakers go. Anthony Davis is under contract for at least the next two season.
Add in that Russell is going to be using his player option as leverage, a lot of questions loom for the Lakers this summer.