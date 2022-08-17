Mookie Betts’ heartfelt message to Little Leaguer who just came out of coma

The baseball world was sending its prayers to Easton Oliverson and his family after the Little Leaguer suffered severe injuries after falling from a bunk bed. Oliverson was with his teammates in Williamsport, Pa. when he fell from the top bunk of a bunk bed, resulting in a fractured skull that required emergency surgery. Los Angeles Dodgers superstar Mookie Betts caught wind of the terrifying incident and left an inspiring message for Oliverson, via TMZ.

In his message to Oliverson, Betts told the young Little Leaguer that the team was praying for him, while sending him his well wishes. Oliverson recently awoke from a coma and his parents told TMZ that Easton was “alert enough” to receive Betts’ message.

In a statement, the Oliverson family verified that Easton had seen the video and even started to cry after hearing Betts’ encouraging words. Mookie Betts is Oliverson’s favorite MLB player, so to receive a message from the Dodgers’ star was an emotional experience for the 12-year-old.

The Oliverson family said that Easton had been making significant progress, though they’re still asking supporters to continue sending their prayers. Oliverson has had his breathing tube removed and was even able to drink water and consume food, which are important steps in his recovery.

Oliverson is a pitcher and a catcher for the Snow Canyon Little League team out of Utah. He suffered the worrying injuries on Sunday night after falling from his bunk bed. While he recovers, his team will be playing in the Little League World Series this week.

Our thoughts go out to Oliverson and his family.