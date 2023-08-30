Week 1 of the 2023 NFL season is almost here, but the Atlanta Falcons should make one more trade to help the defensive side of the ball before the action begins. With Bijan Robinson and Tyler Allgeier holding down the running back position, the Falcons could look to deal from a position of depth and send Cordarrelle Patterson out to a team in need of a RB/WR/KR specialist with some gas left in the tank.

Patterson, 32, has defied conventional wisdom and remained a very effective runner over the last few years behind Atlanta's stout run-blocking offensive line. But with Allgeier's success last year, and with Bijan Robinson needing the ball in his hands as much as possible, Patterson may be on the outside looking in for running back snaps heading into the 2023 season.

Dangling Patterson on the trade market for a team in need of extra playmaking and depth at multiple spots would make some sense. With that said, let's break down the one trade Atlanta should make before Week 1 of the 2023 NFL season begins.

Trade proposal: Falcons RB/WR/KR Cordarrelle Patterson to the Detroit Lions for DE James Houston IV

With teams trimming their rosters before Week 1, the Falcons should act fast and offer Patterson up to teams in contention. At 32, Patterson won't carry much appeal to teams who aren't projected to be playoff squads, but his ability to play multiple positions and roles can fill a few holes in a depth chart pretty quickly.

That's why sending Patterson to the Lions, who have a real chance to win the NFC North and a playoff game for the first time since 1991, makes a lot of sense for Detroit. The Lions recently cut every running back not named Jahmyr Gibbs or David Montgomery, creating a big need at the position. Detroit also has a lackluster receiving corps behind Amon-Ra St. Brown, with Josh Reynolds and Kalif Raymond battling out for WR2 duties.

Patterson's ability to take snaps in the backfield or line up wide could provide some extra juice for an offense needing extra playmakers early on while rookie tight end Sam LaPorta gets his feet wet and WR Jameson Williams remains suspended for the first six games. Patterson's ability to return kicks and punts could spark the special teams unit, as well.

In return, the Falcons could snag an edge rusher who was highly efficient last year in his limited snaps in James Houston IV. Houston, a 6th-round pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, recorded 8 sacks on just 92 pass rushes last season, which is an incredible rate. He also graded out as one of Pro Football Focus's best pass rushers. The Lions have a ton of depth and veterans at Houston's position, however, which may make him expendable in a trade.

The Falcons would benefit greatly from getting a young, productive pass-rush specialist defensively. The Falcons were dead last in the league last year in sack percentage, while Calais Campbell will help, he'll also turn 37 this season. Atlanta simply didn't do enough in the draft and through free agency to address this clear need, so getting a talented edge rusher who might be a bit buried on the depth chart in Houston would be a massive steal.

Every trade the Falcons pursue should have the long-term future in mind. For as beloved as Cordarrelle Patterson is in Atlanta, the Falcons would do well to send him to a contending team and get a young, energetic defender with the potential to grow in return while Patterson still has some trade value.

Whether it's Detroit or elsewhere, the Falcons making a trade involving Cordarrelle Patterson before Week 1 of the 2023 NFL season makes a lot of sense.