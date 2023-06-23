The Atlanta Falcons made a major addition to their offense when they selected Bijan Robinson in the 2023 NFL Draft. However, Robinson's arrival cast some shadows over Cordarrelle Patterson's role on the team. Even with Robinson, it appears that the Falcons have a specific job in mind for Patterson.

Atlanta wants Patterson to return to his pass-catching roots, via team reporter Tori McElhaney. With Robinson and Tyler Allgeier doing the work between the trenches, the Falcons want to get Patterson the ball in space.

Patterson made his debut for the Falcons back in 2021. While he received 153 carries as a rusher, the running back did plenty of damage in the passing game. Patterson tied his career-high in receptions (52) while setting new career-highs in receiving yards (548) and receiving touchdowns (5).

Atlanta used the No. 8 overall pick in the NFL Draft to take Robinson. He comes to the Falcons after appearing in 31 games in his three years with the Falcons. Robinson ran for 3,410 yards and 33 touchdowns, earning unanimous All-American honors in 2022.

The Falcons also still have Allgeier on their roster. He broke onto the scene last year, running for 1,035 yards and three touchdowns. While Robinson should get the lion's share of carries, Allgeier should still have a role in the running game.

That leaves Cordarrelle Patterson. Atlanta understands the running back's talent and doesn't want to waste it with him being off the field. However, their investment in Robinson changes the RB pecking order. Still, the Falcons want Patterson's playmaking ability in full display. As Robinson makes a name for himself in the NFL, Patterson will work alongside him as a pass catcher.