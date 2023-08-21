The Atlanta Falcons have invested heavy resources into revamping their offensive scheme, and NFL insiders are taking notice.

The Falcons' talented array of skilled position playmakers that the team has been stockpiling the last several offseasons, were recently praised by Mina Kines on The Mina Kimes Show podcast. The insider went as far to call the team's offensive attack “positionless.”

“[As a defense], you're just constantly compromised by the personnel groupings that create mismatches in the formational diversity,” said Kimes. “All of these guys are doing everything right now in this offense.”

Atlanta has poured a lot into its offense in recent seasons. The team used three consecutive first-round picks on tight end Kyle Pitts, receiver Drake London, and running back Bijan Robinson. All three figure to play significant roles in the team's attack in 2023.

The common thread between all of these players, in addition to other skill positioners like Cordarrelle Patterson, is their versatility. At Texas, Robinson established himself as not only an elite running back but also a legitimate receiving threat. Patterson has already proven to be such a weapon with the Falcons.

Pitts and London can both make electric long-ball catches in addition to bursting through shallower seams in the defense.

Second-year quarterback Desmond Ridder will be tasked with getting to the ball to this diverse array of options. He won't have much experience to fall back on. Ridder took over late last season for the injured Marcus Mariota; however, most of his starts came against teams that were resting many of their starting defenders.

In any case, Falcons fans can't help but be excited about what's to come in 2023.