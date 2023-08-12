Fans labeled Hardik Pandya as the “most shameless person” following his arrogant remarks after Team India's victory against the West Indies in the third T20I in Guyana.

After India's first win in the five-match series, Hardik Pandya disclosed the team's game plan for the top West Indian batter, Nicholas Pooran.

As per his revelations, Hardik Pandya's strategy to get him out involved inciting Nicholas Pooran to hit him over the ropes, which he explained was a tactic to draw him to play a false shot.

On being asked in the post-match presentation ceremony if the Indians had a specific plan for former West Indies skipper Nicholas Pooran who was responsible for their loss in the last match because of his blistering fifty, Hardik Pandya mentioned he had a plan for him.

“Yeah, if Nicky wants to hit, let him hit me, that was the plan. I enjoy that kinda competition where I know I cannot err the line or length a lot. As it gives the advantage to Nicky. In the fourth game, I hope he comes very hard at me and gives me a wicket as well,” he stated.

When quipped if Indian spinners were part of their tactics against Nicholas Pooran, Hardik Pandya insisted that he wanted to deploy them when he was not at the crease.

“We wanted to use them more with Nicky [Pooran] not coming in. Axar didn't bowl in the last match, but the way he bowled today, I could use Yuzi and Kuldeep later. Mukesh and Arshdeep ended well,” the 29-year-old added.

However, Hardik Pandya's comments did not impress Indian cricket lovers on social media, with some using acronyms like “arrogant” and “most selfish person” to describe his actions.

Others mocked him for his overconfidence before warning him that Nicholas Pooran would fire back at him in the next two matches.

Bina matlab ke bechare Bumrah ko itna kuch kaha sabse bada besharam to pandya hai — Pratham 🇮🇳 (@pr4tham_) August 8, 2023

Wins this match and suddenly gets all cocky again. — Yorker (@socialonly3) August 8, 2023

Pandwa bro pooran h wo Tera chooran nikal dega — Aryan (@pamprukkot_lite) August 9, 2023

Arrogance at it's best…Bdya bhai.. Bahut aage jaoge ase hi rha to — Mayank Chaurasia (@mayankc465) August 9, 2023

Ye ek match jeetne k baad itna overconfident kyu ho jata h — CRICKET Lover (@onlycricketlove) August 9, 2023

Hardik Pandya has made news for all the wrong reasons, with his decisions as India captain generating controversies during the ongoing West Indies tour.

Previously, netizens and cricket pundits criticized him for his move to finish the third T20I against the Caribbean side with a six.

He was characterized as a “snake” following his bizarre call, denying his teammate Tilak Varma an opportunity to bring up his second half-century in international cricket.

Hardik Pandya's act was termed pathetic, shameful, and full of selfishness by cricket supporters who slammed him on social media following India's seven-wicket triumph over the West Indies.

Even the legendary MS Dhoni's fans were left scratching their heads after Hardik Pandya denied Tilak Varma a chance to complete his half-century against the West Indies.

Hardik Pandya's move led MS Dhoni supporters to dub him the “clown”, who should never be compared with the former India skipper, considering he was a selfless cricketer.

Also, Hardik Pandya was branded a “chapri” or “chhapri” after his move left young left-handed batter Tilak Varma stranded at 49*.

As per a definition in Urban Dictionary, a “chapri” or “chhapri” is described as a “person with no sense of responsibility. Someone who thinks getting trendy haircuts and clothes makes him/her special and attractive and often wastes his/her time on social media without any contribution to society”.

After West Indies posted a score of 159/5 in their allotted 20 overs, the Indian cricket team found itself under tremendous pressure at 34/2, having lost both openers by the time Suryakumar Yadav and Tilak Varma joined each other for a grand fightback.

While Yashasvi Jaiswal got out for 1 in his debut game, Shubman Gill's poor run of form continued in the series as he perished for six. After that, Suryakumar Yadav and Tilak Varma took the lead, forging an 87-run partnership before the former was sent back to the pavilion by Alzarri Joseph for 83.

After Suryakumar Yadav's departure, Hardik Pandya came out to bat and immediately found his groove in the middle. As the Indian innings proceeded, the Men in Blue required only two runs to register their first win in the five-match series with more than two overs to spare.

With Tilak Varma batting at 49*, everyone thought Hardik Pandya would allow him to reach his half-century. But, the India skipper was in no mood to delay his side's victory as he finished the contest with a six.

Like the fans, ex-India opener Aakash Chopra was baffled by Hardik Pandya's six, which left Tilak Varma stranded on 49*.

Aakash Chopra argued that Hardik Pandya should have allowed Tilak Varma to take the strike because the net run rate was not in the picture. Further, he insisted that the India skipper's decision to hit the ball over the ropes lacked common sense because young players need motivation from seniors and not snubs like Hardik Pandya delivered to Tilak Varma.