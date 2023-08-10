Suryakumar Yadav, popularly known as SKY, is the top-ranked T2OI batter for a reason. He is widely known for taking the opposition bowlers to the cleaners in the shortest version of cricket. In India's third T20I against the West Indies, the talismanic batter again showed his 360-degree pedigree, smashing a match-winning 83 off 44 balls to secure the visiting team's first victory against the hosts in the series.

During his splendid knock against the Caribbean side, Suryakumar Yadav scripted a massive record, becoming the fastest to hit 100 sixes in T20Is. Previously, Rohit Sharma was the quickest Indian to accomplish the feat. India's ODI and Test skipper has 182 maximums in 140 T20I fixtures.

Only three Indian cricketers have touched the milestone in T20Is, with Virat Kohli being the third. The Delhi-born batter's count of sixes stands at 117 in 107 knocks.

In the global pecking order, Suryakumar is only behind West Indies batter Evin Lewis, who completed his century of sixes in only 42 innings.

With his heroics in Guyana on Tuesday, Suryakumar Yadav matched Chris Gayle to join him as the second-quickest to slam 100 maximums. Both batters took 49 knocks to get to the milestone.

Suryakumar Yadav's knock of 83 was crucial for his confidence, given that he had struggled with the bat for some time.

After becoming the first Indian to three golden ducks in a row against Australia in ODIs in March, the swashbuckling batter had a continued run of low scores, leading his critics to raise question marks about his place in India's white-ball teams.

Before his match-winning contribution in the third T20I against the Windies, Suryakumar Yadav failed to impress anyone in the previous two games, registering scores of 1 and 21.

However, the 83-run knock would have done wonders for his confidence, and hopefully, he will be able to reproduce such fireworks in the forthcoming matches.

Meanwhile, netizens were in awe of his batting display at the Providence Stadium, hailing him on X, formerly Twitter.

On the other hand, Suryakumar Yadav was happy to be back among the runs after multiple low scores for the Men in Blue in both the T20I and ODI formats.

“It was really important to be myself when I went in to bat in the powerplay, that's what the team management also wanted. I have practiced these strokes a lot and I love doing that,” Suryakumar Yadav, who was named the Player of the Match, stated.

Suryakumar Yadav credited his 87-run partnership with the young Tilak Verma for Team India's victory in the third T20I against the West Indies.

“We (himself and Tilak) have batted together for a long time, we both understand how each other bats and the way he batted, it gave me a lot of confidence. It was a great innings from him (Tilak) at the other end,” Suryakumar Yadav observed.

“It was running on the back of my mind (that India had never lost three T20Is in a row) but at the same time we spoke in the team meeting, our captain said someone needs to put their hand up and win the match, glad I was able to do that,” Suryakumar Yadav opined.

Moreover, he also criticized his ODI numbers, accepting that his numbers in the 50-over format were “bad”.