Could Keenan Allen return to the Los Angeles Chargers? It seems there is a very good chance of that happening. According to Tom Pelissero of NFL Network, the star receiver is in LA and visiting the team. A reunion is on the table.

Keenan Allen is one of the greatest Chargers of all time. Since his rookie year in 2013, the star receiver has earned his respect with his elite route running and ability to create separation from defenders. Allen dealt with injuries for some of his career, and if he hadn't, who knows what his numbers would look like. No. 13 has many Chargers records and is beloved by the fan base.

Last offseason, as Jim Harbaugh and Joe Hortiz became the new head coach and general manager, the Bolts decided to trade Allen as he did not want to take a pay cut. Allen was dealt to the Chicago Bears for a fourth-round pick. After one season in Chicago, Allen is now a free agent. Allen is 33 years of age and still has a lot left in the gas tank.

Would the veteran be a good fit back in Greg Roman's offense? Yes. Allen has been an elite run blocker for his entire career. That was one of the many reasons why he stayed on the field early in his career. However, the Chargers' current depth chart at receiver features a ton of young talent that is ready to make an impact. The star receiver has a great relationship with Justin Herbert.

Ladd McConkey, Tre Harris, Quinten Johnston, and DeAndre Lambert-Smith are the top-four guys on the depth chart. Two weeks ago, Mike Williams shockingly retired from the sport, which leaves an opening for a possible reunion. McConkey has a minor injury, but that does not have anything to do with a potential Allen signing.