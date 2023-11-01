Indian fans fired back at English trolls who targeted premier India batter Virat Kohli following his duck against England in the Cricket World Cup in Lucknow.

For the uninitiated, Virat Kohli got out without troubling the scorers in the 2023 Cricket World Cup fixture against England at the Ekana Stadium on Sunday.

Virat Kohli, among the top scorers in the current edition of the World Cup, failed to absorb the pressure and lost his wicket while trying to smash England pacer David Willey over the top.

His dismissal came after he could not open his account on the first eight deliveries of his knock and fell on the ninth after he attempted an aerial shot off David Willey.

It was Virat Kohli's 34th duck in international cricket, taking his tally at par with Sachin Tendulkar, to join the legendary cricketer on top of the list of Indians with the most zeros across formats.

In this context, England's Barmy Army took a dig at Virat Kohli, posting a picture of the Team India superstar, showing him as a duck.

But after Rohit Sharma and his boys defeated England and their three batters fell for naught, India's Bharat Army trolled them with a similar image.

In their response, the Bharat Army posted a snapshot of Ben Stokes, Joe Root, and Mark Wood, who lost their wickets for a zero during the match against India.

Meanwhile, talismanic India batter Virat Kohli's honest confession about lacking professionalism at one point in his career created a stir on social media. Speaking with Star Sports, the host broadcaster of the 2023 Cricket World Cup, Virat Kohli admitted that at the start of his career, he didn't expect to become a great cricketer as he lacked the professionalism to attain heights that legends reach in their illustrious careers.

“If we talk about cricket, I had never thought of achieving all, as in where my career is and how god has blessed me such a career span and performances. I had always dreamt I'd do this, but I had never thought thing would pan out this way exactly, nobody can plan these things, the way your journey is going, and the way things unfold in front of you. I hadn't thought that I'd score so many hundreds and so many runs in these 12 years,” Virat Kohli told Star Sports. “My only focus was that I should perform well for the team, and win games for the team from difficult situations. For that I mad quite a few changes along the way regarding discipline and lifestyle. I always had the drive in me, but I lacked the professionalism. Now I have a single-minded focus on how I want to play the game, and after that the results I've achieved is from playing that way itself,” he explained. “The game recognizes effort. Honestly, that's what I have learnt from my career. I've played cricket by giving my hundred percent on the field, and the blessings I have got from it have been given to me by god, and I had never thought things would have unfolded this way,” Virat Kohli underlined.

Virat Kohli is on the brink of breaking Sachin Tendulkar's record of 49 ODI centuries, which the legendary Sunil Gavaskar expects him to topple in the ongoing Cricket World Cup.

“I don't know about the 49th but I know about the record-breaking 50th. Kohli will slam his 50th ODI century against South Africa at the Eden Gardens and what better occasion than his birthday? It's a sight when you slam a ton there because the Kolkata crowd gives you a standing ovation, and cheers for you, the air is filled with whistles and claps. It is a moment to savor for every batter,” Sunil Gavaskar said.

Ex-Australian all-rounder Shane Watson praised Virat Kohli for his ability to soak up pressure and deliver the goods for the team in run-chases.

“People have got to realize it's not that easy to chase runs, but Kohli makes it look so easy. He's just done it for so long that he just makes it look so easy. It's challenging because you've got to work out who you're batting with, which balls to take down, which ones you got to be a bit more lower risk at,” Shane Watson told the tournament's host broadcasters.

“Virat has got that internal computer, which just work so efficiently, and he just knows what you need to do at the right time. It's not like it's just like a walk in the park. It's a World Cup game against an undefeated team which is in fine form and his internal computers does his thing. It's absolutely beautiful to watch,” he stressed.