The Houston Astros saw the return of Carlos Correa to the lineup for the first time since 2021. Correa re-joined Houston on Thursday at the 2025 MLB Trade Deadline in a deal with the Minnesota Twins. Their first opponent was the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park. Correa's return was a talking point going into the game. At the end of the night, though, Red Sox rookie Roman Anthony stood tall.

Anthony came to the plate in the bottom of the 10th with two runners on and no one out. Bennett Sousa threw a pitch low in the strike zone, but the Boston outfielder crushed it. It landed over the glove of Astros center fielder Chas McCormick and bounced off the wall. The runner from third scored easily, giving Anthony his first career walkoff hit.

After the game, the Red Sox rookie discussed his thoughts on his career-first feat. “It’s amazing. It's fun. I want to do it again already. “It's exciting. But credit to the fans. This place is just sold out every night. It makes it so fun to play in. And they're there the entire game, whether it's 12 innings, whatever it is. It’s awesome,” the 21-year-old said, via MLB.com's Ian Browne.

Red Sox's Roman Anthony reacts to MLB Trade Deadline

Boston Red Sox left fielder Roman Anthony (19) hits a double against the Tampa Bay Rays during the fourth inning at Fenway Park.
Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images

Before Friday's game. Boston's roster saw a bit of overhaul. As mentioned, the MLB Trade Deadline came and went on Thursday. Houston was certainly not the only team that was busy. The Red Sox acquired Steven Matz and Dustin May in separate trades.

Neither May nor Matz appeared in Friday's game. But their arrivals in Boston have given the team an added air of confidence. Boston's players have full faith in this front office to put the roster in a position to succeed.

“We have people up at the top, that's what their job is. We trust them fully, and we trust the squad that we have, regardless of the moves made. And we're excited to add the two new guys we have and continue to keep rolling,” Anthony said, via Browne.

Anthony and the Red Sox will look to make it seven wins over their last 10 games on Saturday when they take on the Astros for the second contest of their three-game series.

