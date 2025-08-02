Fresh off of a huge Canadian Open win, tennis phenom Coco Gauff is debuting a new U.S. Open Collection with New Balance. The sportswear giant's new line, revealed on Friday, features three Gauff-inspired tennis shoes that celebrate her recent triumphs and her journey to the top of the sport.

The collection includes the Coco CG2 “Urgent Red and Monarch Burgundy,” as well as two colorways of the versatile Coco Delray: “Bisque and Urgent Red” and “Bisque and Monarch Burgundy.”

The centerpiece of the collection is the newest colorway of Gauff's second signature tennis shoe, the Coco CG2. Releasing on August 15th with a price tag of $160, the “Urgent Red and Monarch Burgundy” design is a direct and powerful nod to the burgundy outfit and shoes Gauff wore during her first Grand Slam win at the US Open in 2023. That momentous victory saw her stage a thrilling comeback against Aryna Sabalenka in the final, securing her maiden major title on home soil in New York. The win came on the 50th anniversary of equal prize money at the US Open, a significant milestone that etched Gauff's place in history.

Alongside her high-performance signature shoe, the collection also features the more casual Coco Delray. Described as a versatile shoe comfortable for leisure activities as well as the court, the Delray offers a stylish and accessible option for fans. With new colorways also releasing on August 15th for $110, it broadens the appeal of the collection to a wider audience, from dedicated tennis players to fashion-conscious supporters.

The timing of this announcement is no coincidence. It comes as Gauff is riding a wave of momentum after her thrilling come-from-behind victory in the Canadian Open on Thursday afternoon. The top-seeded American showcased her signature fighting spirit, battling back from a set down to defeat Russian tennis star Veronika Kudermetova 4-6, 7-5, 6-2.