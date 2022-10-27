Fans slam ‘fraud’ KL Rahul for another T20 World Cup failure

India opener KL Rahul has been receiving flak on social media after his second successive failure in the T20 World Cup on Thursday. Team India vice-captain KL Rahul had another disappointing outing in the middle against the Netherlands, having managed to score only 9 runs off 12 balls at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG). KL Rahul’s poor display against the Netherlands came after his below-par show against Pakistan at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) on Sunday. In the blockbuster clash against Pakistan at the iconic stadium in Australia, KL Rahul was bowled for 4 off 8 deliveries by Pakistani pacer Naseem Shah.

On Thursday, KL Rahul once again looked tentative and eventually paid the price for it as he lost his wicket for 9 to Netherlands bowler Paul van Meekeren in the third over of the Indian innings.

Immediately after he left the crease for the pavilion, fans took to Twitter to blast KL Rahul with some even terming him the “biggest fraud in Indian cricket”.

KL Rahul is the biggest scam ever happened to Indian cricket.. — The Frustrated Indian (@FrustIndian) October 27, 2022

I will take any version of Rishabh Pant over this fraud KL Rahul. pic.twitter.com/xc1otxyesQ — Sourabh (@1handed6) October 27, 2022

KL Rahul so far in this world cup pic.twitter.com/A95rjZ8O4S — The Lost Guy (@TheLostGuy_) October 27, 2022

Despite KL Rahul’s failure, India went on to win the match by 56 runs, thanks to the fifties from captain Rohit Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav, and Virat Kohli. While Suryakumar Yadav made an unbeaten 51 off 25 deliveries, Virat Kohli struck 62* off 44 balls.

On the other hand, Rohit Sharma played an exceptional knock, hitting a quickfire 53 off 39 deliveries after India lost KL Rahul early in the innings.

With the help of half-centuries from the trio, India posted a healthy total of 179/2 on the board.

In reply, the Dutch side could only manage to score 123/9, losing the match by 56 runs with Arshdeep Singh, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, and Axar Patel picking up two wickets each.

Suryakumar Yadav was adjudged the Man of the Match for his scintillating knock of 51*, which is also the 4th fastest 50 for India in the T20 World Cup.

“Just wanted to express myself. Message was loud and clear when I went in to bat. Wanted to go at 8-10 an over. Enjoying batting with Kohli,” Suryakumar Yadav said after the match. “Batting at four, there are two situations, one in which the team has lost early wickets and scored less or has scored a lot and lost some wickets. In the first instance we need to stabilise and then I have to chase a tempo, in the second I have to be in that tempo immediately, either way getting to that tempo of scoring is important,” Suryakumar further said. On his unbroken partnership with Virat Kohli, SKY said, “We respect each other and have a camaraderie and plus he will give inputs like what delivery is the bowler likely to bowl and batting with him also means that you got to run hard. I look forward to more partnerships with him.”

Captain Rohit Sharma described the match as a “near-perfect game” for India.

“When you’re expected to win, the pressure is a lot more. This was a near-perfect game for us. Won’t say we were in a spot of bother at the start, wicket was on the slower side and we couldn’t play our shots right at the start. With the ball, we were clinical. I’m not entirely happy with the way I batted, wouldn’t say it was a perfect knock. Just to get some runs under my belt was good. Have to get runs, good looking or ugly looking, doesn’t matter. Important to keep that confidence ticking,” captain Rohit Sharma said after India’s 56-run victory in Sydney.

Meanwhile, Netherlands captain Scott Edwards credited India’s batters for putting them out of the game.

“Definitely the noisiest crowd I’ve played in front of. It was an awesome experience. It was always going to be tricky chasing 180. Thought we bowled reasonably well, if you don’t get wickets, with the batting order they’ve got, would’ve been tough to restrict. Looking forward now to our game against Pakistan,” Edwards said in the post-match presentation ceremony.

Former India spinner Harbhajan Singh too was impressed with the Indian effort in Sydney.