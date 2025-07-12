Chicago Sky forward Angel Reese wore a warmup shirt featuring her newly unveiled NBA 2K26 WNBA Edition cover ahead of Saturday afternoon’s game against the league-leading Minnesota Lynx. The entire Sky roster joined in by wearing the same design during pre-game shootaround, celebrating the second-year star’s latest milestone.

The moment comes just days after 2K Games announced Reese as the cover athlete for the WNBA Edition of NBA 2K26, which is set to release on September 5, 2025. The edition will be sold exclusively as a physical copy at GameStop locations across the United States.

Reese, 23, joins Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and New York Knicks legend Carmelo Anthony as cover athletes for this year’s various versions of the popular basketball video game franchise. The Standard Edition will be available across PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, and Nintendo Switch 2. The Superstar and Leave No Doubt Editions will be limited to PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X|S and will include early access starting August 29.

Entering Saturday’s matchup, Reese has played a major role for the Sky throughout her sophomore campaign. She is currently averaging 13.3 points, a league-best 12.8 rebounds, 3.8 assists, and 1.5 steals per game while shooting 42.4% from the field. She has appeared in 19 games, logging 31.5 minutes per contest.

Angel Reese shines early as Sky rally behind NBA 2K26 cover star in matchup vs. Lynx

In Chicago’s most recent outing, an 87–76 win over the Dallas Wings, Reese recorded 15 points, 11 rebounds, one assist, and one block while shooting 6-for-10 from the field in 30 minutes of action.

The Sky entered Saturday’s contest at 6–13 on the season, facing a tough test against the Minnesota Lynx, who came in with an 18–3 record — the best mark in the league. At halftime on ABC, Chicago led Minnesota 57–44 behind a strong team performance. Ariel Atkins led all scorers with 16 points, while Reese contributed 15 points, five rebounds, and three assists through the first two quarters.

The team’s public show of support for Reese by wearing her NBA 2K26 cover shirt underscored her growing influence both within the Sky organization and across the broader WNBA landscape. Reese has quickly emerged as one of the league’s most prominent young figures, earning All-Star and All-Rookie honors in her debut season and now becoming one of the faces of a flagship sports gaming title.

Saturday’s game marks the first of a two-game set between Chicago and Minnesota. The teams are scheduled to meet again Monday night at 8:00 p.m. ET.

As the Sky continue their season, Reese’s impact on and off the court remains a focal point for the franchise, especially as she navigates the spotlight of increased national attention and a leading role in promoting the future of women’s basketball.