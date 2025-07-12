The Milwaukee Brewers contain a young pitcher who is quickly rising to fame. 23-year-old starter Jacob Misiorowski became an All-Star after just five starts, shattering the record set by Pittsburgh Pirates' Paul Skenes last season at 11 games as the fewest starts to be selected.

A tearful Jacob Misiorowski can't quite believe it. He's a big league All-Star.

Many people have formed an opinion on the matter, as we haven't seen anything like this before. Rookies have been added to the All-Star game in the past, but after only five pitching appearances, this opens up a giant can of worms for the future of the Midsummer Classic.

There is a lot of negative talk sent Misioriowski's way, but it isn't his fault that he was selected. He's done nothing but show out since the Brewers called him up. His last dominant outing against Shohei Ohtani and the Los Angeles Dodgers further proved that notion.

Star outfielder Christian Yelich backed up Misiorowski about the All-Star decision. Here is what he said about the young pitcher.

“I understand why some people feel the way they feel, just because it's a small sample. But at the end of the day … people want to be entertained. It's a showcase of some of the best and most exciting players in the game. Miz is definitely that, right?”

Misiorowski is 6-foot-7, who can throw 103+ on the mound. Just as Paul Skenes was added last year, the league wants to see the young hurlers against the best of the best. Skenes ended up being selected to start, but that likely won't be the case for Miz. However, you never know.

Philadelphia Phillies players did not hold back about the decision to add the rookie over their two starters, who have pitched well all season.

The Phillies are pissed after Jacob Misiorowski was named an All Star over Cristopher Sanchez and Ranger Suarez

Jacob Misiorowski:

2.81-ERA over 25 innings Ranger Suarez:

1.94-ERA over 83 innings Cristopher Sánchez

2.59-ERA over 107 innings: Jacob Misiorowski was just named an All-Star. The other two guys were not

It's expected that we will see Misiorowski pitch in the All-Star Game, as he isn't slated to pitch this weekend against the Washington Nationals.