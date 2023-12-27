Here are some tight ends to start and sit in fantasy football for Week 17, including Kyle Pitts and Evan Engram.

With most of the NFL season complete, we now enter the climax of the regular season. NFL teams are battling for a playoff spot, while fantasy football managers are battling in their championship matchups. Now, more than ever, it is important to devote some time to one of the most overlooked positions in many lineups: tight ends.

Which tight ends should you start in this crucial juncture of this season, and which ones are better off kept on the bench? Find out in Week 17 Start ‘Em, Sit ‘Em: Tight Ends.

TEs to Start in Week 17

Titans' Chigoziem Okonkwo (vs. Texans)



In Week 16, Chigoziem Okonkwo finally produced the big game fantasy managers and Tennessee Titans fans alike had been waiting for all season. The second-year tight end has six catches for 63 yards — both bordering on career highs — while also finding the end zone for the first time all season.

Week 17 offers a chance for Okonkwo to build on that strong performance as the Titans face off against a Houston Texans defense that has allowed the third-most fantasy points per game to opposing tight ends.

Chargers' Gerald Everett (vs. Broncos)

While the insertion of Easton Stick into the Los Angeles Chargers lineup has harmed the rest of the LA offense, tight end Gerald Everett has been the surprise beneficiary of Justin Herbert's season-ending injury. Everett has eight targets in each of his last three games — more than double his per-game average in 10 contests to begin the year. He has averaged around six catches for 40 yards during this stretch. While the ceiling might not be high here, Everett offers surprisingly dependable fantasy production to close out the season.

Falcons' Kyle Pitts (vs. Bears)

Now here is a name that has not appeared on this list in quite a while. Many fantasy managers used another mid-to-high-round pick on Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts this season in desperate hope that he could rediscover the magic that made him a 1,000-yard receiver as a rookie in 2021. And to be fair to Pitts, he has been solid given his somewhat limited opportunities. The former fourth-overall pick is 10th among NFL tight ends with 635 receiving yards while essentially having to split time with Jonnu Smith.

Week 17 offers Pitts one more chance to reward fantasy managers as he faces off against a Chicago Bears defense that has allowed the third-most receptions to tight ends this season. Chicago has given up a combined 16 catches to David Njoku and Trey McBride over the last two weeks, making Kyle Pitts a borderline top-10 fantasy tight end this weekend.

TEs to Sit in Week 17

Bills' Dalton Kincaid (vs. Patriots)

After a phenomenal stretch midseason, Dalton Kincaid has faded back into fantasy obscurity. The Bills' increased reliance on the running game and the return of tight end Dawson Knox means that the rookie tight end has just one catch over the last two weeks. The New England Patriots offer the third-best defense against tight ends this season, meaning Dalton Kincaid hardly even deserves a roster spot in Week 17.

Jaguars' Evan Engram (vs. Panthers)

One of the most consistent tight ends in fantasy football, Evan Engram has been on a tear over the last four weeks. The Jacksonville Jaguars pass-catcher has at least nine catches in three of his last four games as the Jaguars offense has struggled to get anything going.

But Week 17 could provide a new set of challenges for Engram. Starting QB Trevor Lawrence is banged up and could miss the contest with a sprained right shoulder. The Jags are also facing a Carolina Panthers defense that has allowed the fourth-fewest fantasy PPG to tight ends. While Evan Engram is still a decent option, he is much more of a boom-or-bust pick this weekend.

Saints' Taysom Hill (vs. Buccaneers)

Remember that two-game stretch where Taysom Hill averaged better than 20 fantasy points per game? It feels like eons ago, like a different season (it was actually Weeks 8 and 9), but that is the inconsistent nature of Hill's role in this New Orleans Saints offense. Hill has just two touches each of the last two weeks, making him unworthy of fantasy football consideration moving forward.