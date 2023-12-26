The NFL Power Rankings for Week 17 are here. The Ravens and Dolphins made statement wins, while the 49ers lost at home.

It's getting down to the nitty-gritty now as Week 16 has come to a close, and more and more teams are clinching their playoff spots. With our NFL Power Rankings for Week 17, not only will there be some changes at the top after a Monday Night Football Christmas edition between the Baltimore Ravens and San Francisco 49ers, but now the Miami Dolphins might have something to say for top billing after their win over the Dallas Cowboys.

With their wins, the Ravens, holding the one-seed, and the Dolphins, securing the two-seed in the AFC, have clinched a playoff berth, leaving nine spots still available in the playoff race; four in the NFC and five in the AFC.

The Kansas City Chiefs had a chance to seal their playoff spot and AFC West division with a win over the Las Vegas Raiders, but their struggles continued, losing by a touchdown at home. That means that in Week 17, there's still plenty to play for. So, let's see where all 32 teams rank.

1. Baltimore Ravens (+1)

The Ravens walked into Santa Clara as an underdog and came out of Monday Night Football winning by two touchdowns over the 49ers. With the win, they solidified a lot in just a little over three hours. Baltimore secured their spot in the playoffs and the AFC North division crown. And with his performance, Lamar Jackson essentially took the MVP award away from both Brock Purdy and Christian McCaffrey. But the Ravens are also now No. 1 in the NFL Power Rankings.

2. Miami Dolphins (+1)

The Dolphins finally got a win over a winning team on Sunday with a victory over the Cowboys. And for a team that does most of their scoring with touchdowns — most of any team in the league — it was a last second, Jason Sanders chip-shot field goal that earned Miami their victory. In fact, it took five of those on the day to beat the Cowboys.

It goes without saying this is the best Dolphins team in decades, and while they certainly have their flaws, they could have easily folded against Dallas at home.

3. San Francisco 49ers (-2)

This was perhaps the toughest spot in the NFL Power Rankings for Week 17. The 49ers took a beating similar to the ones they've given most teams they've played this season with a loss to the Ravens on Christmas Day. Brock Purdy essentially threw away any shot of an MVP with his four interceptions and the 49ers meanwhile dropped two spots in this week's rankings.

It goes without saying still how talented this team is from top to bottom. But losing at home convincingly was a bit concerning, leaving plenty of question marks around Purdy and if he can legitimately lead this team to a Super Bowl.

4. Detroit Lions (no change)

It took one more week for the Lions to do it, but they won their first division title since 1993 with their win over the Vikings. Minnesota made it interesting all the way until the end, but four Nick Mullens interceptions, including one that was underthrown to Justin Jefferson to seal the win, was good enough to at least hand a NFC North division banner in the rafters at Ford Field eventually.

Up one spot from last week's No. 6 spot, the Eagles are back up not only in this week's NFL Power Rankings, they're back up as the No. 2 seed in the NFC playoff picture after their win over the Giants and the Cowboys loss to the Dolphins.

With their win over the division rival Giants, the Eagles ended a three game losing skid, and while it wasn't always pretty, Philadelphia had 465 yards worth of offense. This team is flawed, sure, but they're still good.

6. Dallas Cowboys (-1)

It's as if when the Cowboys take a step forward into fooling everyone they are for real, they take two steps back when they prove they can't win on the road, like how they did against Miami on Christmas Eve. After winning five straight, the Cowboys have lost their last two, which were both on the road, making all five of their losses on the road. Now with falling back to the 5th seed from the 2nd, they'll have to win on the road if they want to get far in the playoffs.

7. Cleveland Browns (no change)

Sure, the Texans were without CJ Stroud once again, but the Browns had Joe Flacco, and he had Amari Cooper, who set a franchise-record of 265 yards receiving, and scored two touchdowns to go with it. He and David Njoku are becoming favorite targets the veteran quarterback who has seemingly revived this Browns team and made those in Cleveland believe something special is happening.

8. Buffalo Bills (+1)

Most expected after the Bills took care of the Cowboys last week that they would walk right into SoFi Stadium and rout the Chargers, especially after their throttling from the Raiders the week prior. That wasn't the case. However, the Bills hung on and took care of business, thanks to three Josh Allen touchdowns, and have now put themselves into the playoffs with the 6th seed as a Wild Card.

9. Kansas City Chiefs (-1)

If not for a couple other teams below them suffering losses, the Chiefs may have fallen further in this week's NFL power rankings. This was an outright awful showing by the Chiefs, who seem to regress by the week, with Patrick Mahomes having his worst season yet. Hopefully he had better presents under the tree because his day on the field consisted of a 20-14 loss to the Raiders, thanks in part to two defensive touchdowns, one of those from a pick-six thrown by last year's Super Bowl MVP.

At 9-6, Kansas City is in unfamiliar territory, still not having clinched their division and their ticket to playoffs as of yet with just two weeks to go.

10. Seattle Seahawks (+4)

The Seahawks were able to leap four spots this week with them being able to capture a win on the road at Tennessee and taking care of the Titans in a 20-17 win. Geno Smith was back starting and threw 227 yards and two touchdowns that now gives Seattle the No. 7 and final seed in the NFC currently.

11. Los Angeles Rams (+7)

The Rams are playing like one of the hottest teams in the NFL right now. They had yet another impressive win on Thursday Night Football over the New Orleans Saints, who needed a win to stay alive in the playoff race.

Matthew Stafford threw for over 300 yards and two touchdowns, with about half of that going to Puka Nacua, who scored once, while Kyren Williams had himself yet another 100 yard rushing game. Watch out for the Rams.

12. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (+5)

The Buccaneers took advantage of a beaten up Jaguars team and then beat them up some more, winning 30-12. It was the Buccaneers fourth straight win, which is their longest winning streak of the season and puts them in a firm first place in the wonky NFC South.

Baker Mayfield had yet another impressive day, throwing for 283 yards and two touchdowns and continues to be a bright spot on this team as its leader as it looks to host a home playoff game.

13. Pittsburgh Steelers (+6)

By halftime, the Steelers were already up 24-0 nothing. By the end of the game, the Jake Browning love affair had seemingly come to an end for the Bengals after Pittsburgh picked him off three times. Meanwhile, Mason Rudolph, the third string quarterback for the Steelers, threw for 290 yards and hit two long touchdowns to George Pickens, who had a total of 195 yards on the day.

It's not over yet for the Steelers, but they're still on the outside looking in with the 9th seed, with the Texans ahead of them.

14. Las Vegas Raiders (+8)

The Raiders are now on a two-game winning streak. And if they didn't impress anyone with their throttling of the Chargers two weeks ago, then ending their long losing streak at Arrowhead dating back t0 2020 should have impressed.

Las Vegas seemingly controlled the entire game and rattled what looked like a sloppy Chiefs team all day, making two defensive scores off a fumble and pick-six. An emotional Antonio Pierce, the interim head coach for the Raiders, may made the biggest impressions, however.

15. Green Bay Packers (+6)

It's doubtful anyone trusts the Packers in the playoffs but they're still in the hunt, thanks to surviving a rally by the two-win Panthers. Jordan Love is beginning to show poise and composure as the signal-caller for the Packers. He accounted for three touchdowns on Sunday, throwing for two and running for one, but made two crucial completions to help lead to a Anders Carlson 32-yard game-winning field goal with 19 seconds left in the game.

16. Jacksonville Jaguars (-5)

The Jaguars continue to plummet in the NFL Power Rankings along with their playoff chances, although still hanging onto the 4th seed given their poor AFC South division with the Colts and Texans both losing.

Sunday's loss to the Buccaneers marked the Jaguars fourth consecutive loss and third where they've allowed 30 points or more and second that they've been beat by two scores or more. Jacksonville is reeling, trying to overcome a multitude of injuries, including Trevor Lawrence who suffered a shoulder injury against the Buccaneers.

17. Indianapolis Colts (-5)

Gardner Minshew didn't throw a touchdown for the first time in a month against the Falcons on Sunday. The Colts had won their last five out of six before going to Atlanta, which has given them the last Wild Card spot in the AFC, holding tiebreakers over the 8-7 teams below them, including the Texans. Losing to the Falcons has to be considered quite the upset for this team, who will more than likely need to win out to secure their playoff berth.

18. Denver Broncos (-3)

The Broncos chances of making the playoffs are pretty much done after their stunning loss to the Patriots at home. Russell Wilson and company tried to make a valiant effort in coming back late in the game to tie it up, but Bailey Zappe led a game-winning drive that led to a field goal, beating them by three points.

The Broncos could never get going offensively, which has been an on-going problem the past couple weeks. But the real problem was that the Broncos never could capitalize on the Patriots mistakes, where New England did off Denver's.

19. Houston Texans (-6)

The Texans just aren't the same team without rookie CJ Stroud behind center. Case Keenum was quickly replaced by Davis Mills after throwing for just 62 yards and two interceptions. However, Houston is the first of the AFC teams on the outside looking in with the 8th seed. It's not over but it's looking dim for the Texans, especially without their star quarterback.

20. Minnesota Vikings (-4)

Still struggling to find answers at quarterback, the Vikings suffered their second straight loss, albeit by one score. Nick Mullens threw for 411 yards — 141 of that going to Justin Jefferson — and two touchdowns but also four costly interceptions. The Vikings could get nothing going on the ground against the Lions, rushing 11 times for only 17 total yards.

21. Cincinnati Bengals (-11)

After winning three straight and surprising everyone with backup quarterback Jake Browning, the Bengals were walloped on Saturday by a third string quarterback in Mason Rudolph and division rival Steelers. That was enough to drop the Bengals significantly in this week's NFL Power Rankings.

22. New Orleans Saints (-2)

The Saints and Derek Carr needed to prove they could go out to Los Angeles and beat the Rams. Well, that didn't exactly go too well, as Carr fell to 0-4 against the Rams, giving him a passer rating 67.8, 932 yards, three touchdowns and eight interceptions, per StatMuse.

With their loss, the Saints fell all the way to the 11th seed in the NFC.

23. Chicago Bears (no change)

No change for the Bears this week, who improved to 6-9 on the season beating the three-win Cardinals. Justin Fields had a solid game through the air and on the ground, throwing for 170 yards and a touchdown, while running for 97 yards and another score. The Bears have now won four out of their last six games.

24. Atlanta Falcons (no change)

It's just too little too late for this year's Falcons team. Head coach Arthur Smith has seemingly moved on from Desmond Ridder and onto Taylor Heinicke, who was mistake-free on Sunday in their win over the Colts. The Falcons are still alive in the playoff race but just barely, and will need some help to get in.

25. New York Jets (+2)

The Jets get to move up two spots in this week's NFL Power Rankings thanks to their win over the Commanders. But this could have been another knock down in the rankings if they hadn't of held off the Commanders comeback. The Jets blew a 20-point third-quarter lead and needed a 54-yard Greg Zuerlein field goal with five second remaining to win the game.

26. Tennessee Titans (-1)

The Titans went up 17-13 with under four minutes remaining in the fourth quarter thanks to a Derrick Henry two-yard touchdown run. But they couldn't hold off Geno Smith in his return as he drove the Seahawks 75 yards down the field in 14 plays for the go-ahead touchdown.

27. New York Giants (-1)

The Giants were hoping to recreate some magic again this week with a win over their division rival. But the Eagles and their run game were just too much for New York. The Giants did make it interesting, however. Adoree' Jackson scored late in the third quarter off a Jalen Hurts pick-six that went 76 yards, followed by a Saquon Barkley converted 2-point conversion that made it 20-18.

28. Los Angeles Chargers (no change)

The Chargers had every reason to lay down against the Bills after their general manager and head coach were fired, along with losing their starting quarterback for the season. But they did no such thing. Cameron Dicker kicked a career-high five field goals and backup quarterback Easton Stick threw for 210 yards and ran for 25 more and a touchdown. Josh Allen was just too much to handle in the end for Los Angeles.

29. Washington Commanders (+1)

Jacoby Brissett led the Commanders on a big comeback after he came in to relieve Sam Howell. In three straight drives, he put the Commanders up 28-27 with 4:52 remaining. Yet, it still wasn't enough as the Jets defense held Washington to a three-and-out on their next drive, getting the ball back with 1:41 that allowed Trevor Siemian to march the Jets down the field to set up for a Greg Zuerlein game-winning field goal.

30. New England Patriots (+1)

The Patriots deserve at least a little bit of a bump after their impressive win over the Broncos. Granted, whether you want to say the Patriots won the game or the Broncos gave it away is irrelevant, and that's mainly due to New England's last drive where Bailey Zappe led them 44 yards in 58 seconds. The drive ended with a Chad Ryand 56-yard field goal with two seconds left.

31. Arizona Cardinals (-2)

The Cardinals were only able to score 16 points for the fourth time this season in their loss to the Bears. Arizona let Chicago put up 250 rushing yards against them and 420 total.

32. Carolina Panthers (no change)

Sure, the Panthers made a late rally against the Packers, scoring 14 points in the fourth quarter, but they failed once again to close out a victory, giving them their 13th loss of the season. Bryce Young may have had the game of his career thus far, throwing 312 yards and two touchdowns and no interceptions.