Taysom Hill solidified himself in NFL History with a record number of passing, receiving, and rushing TDs in the Saints win over the Bears.

The New Orleans Saints battled a stubborn Chicago Bears team in Week 9 of NFL action. The Saints were able to pull off the win after narrowly outscoring Chicago in the second half. In the process, QB Taysom Hill solidified himself in NFL history with his versatile offensive performance.

Taysom Hill: a historic all-around offensive player

Hill's performance against Chicago made him the first player in NFL history to have at least 10 career rushing, passing, and receiving touchdowns, per Saints Wire. The 33-year-old had a passing TD and a receiving TD in the win against the Bears.

Taysom Hill is one of the most all-around offensive talents the NFL has ever seen. The value he provides to his team is unprecedented. He and the Saints capitalized off Chicago's turnover-filled day.

Tyson Bagent threw three costly interceptions. In addition, the Bears fumbled twice and gave the Saints too many opportunities to score. Despite their mishaps, Chicago had nearly 60 more yards of total offense than New Orleans.

Derek Carr played a solid game, throwing for 211 yards and two touchdowns. Chris Olave and Juwan Johnson both accounted for a receiving TD. Meanwhile, New Orleans' defense was on fire.

In addition to the interceptions and fumbles, the Saints sacked Tyson Bagent twice. Demario Davis led the team with seven solo tackles and two assists.

New Orleans' win improved their record to 5-4 and moved them to 1st place in the NFC South. As the Playoff race continues to heat up, the Saints want to win as many games as possible. New Orleans next takes the field against a pesky Minnesota Vikings team.