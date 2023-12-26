As Trevor Lawrence undergoes tests on his injured shoulder, the Jaguars signed another QB to the roster ahead of Week 17.

The Jacksonville Jaguars suddenly see their season in a spiral as Week 17 approaches. Once a lock to win the AFC South for a second consecutive season, the Jaguars may now need to wait until Week 18 to clinch the division title.

They might have to do it without starting quarterback Trevor Lawrence as well, who left Sunday's game early with a shoulder injury. He is undergoing further tests to figure out the severity of the injury but it will be a tough hill for him to climb if he wants to play this week.

Lawrence has been banged up in recent weeks with a concussion and a sprained ankle. A sprained AC joint doesn’t add to the fun and likely decimates Jacksonville's chances in the AFC.

Calling in reinforcements

In the wake of Lawrence's injury, the Jaguars signed veteran QB Matt Barkley to the roster from the New York Giants practice squad, per Demetrius Harvey.

Barkley, who was drafted by the Philadelphia Eagles in the fourth round in 2013, hasn’t appeared in an NFL game since 2020 and hasn’t started one since 2018. He started seven games in his NFL career, posting a 2-5 record in those games.

In the seven starts, Barkley threw for 1,762 yards and 10 touchdowns with 12 interceptions and a 78.1 passer rating.

Barkley signed with the Giants on the last day of October and was elevated to the active roster the next week. New York released him on Dec. 4 and re-signed him to the practice squad before Jacksonville signed him.

The Jaguars host the Carolina Panthers this week but do not yet know which quarterbacks they'll be dressing nor who will start under center for them. Jacksonville desperately needs a win after losing four straight games.