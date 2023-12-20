You must start and sit these tight ends in fantasy football Week 16.

With most of the NFL season complete, we now enter the climax of the regular season. NFL teams are battling for a playoff spot, while fantasy football managers are fighting to advance in their playoffs. Now, more than ever, it is important to devote some time to one of the most overlooked positions in many lineups: tight ends.

Which tight ends should you start in this crucial juncture of this season, and which ones are better off kept on the bench? Find out in Week 16 Start ‘Em, Sit ‘Em: Tight Ends.

TEs to Start in Week 16

Cardinals' Trey McBride (vs. Bears)

While he showed promise under Arizona's previous quarterbacks, Trey McBride has truly broken out with Kyler Murray at the helm. McBride has 38 catches for 425 yards in the five games that Murray has started this year. Extrapolating that to a full season is nearly 130 catches and 1,500 receiving yards for the second-year tight end. Trey McBride is a must-start.

Patriots' Hunter Henry (vs. Broncos)

It has been quite the year for New England Patriots tight end Hunter Henry. He posted the best two weeks of anyone at the position to start the season, then proceeded to be an afterthought for the better part of three months before finally reemerging in the last two weeks. His two touchdowns on three targets in Week 14 seemed a bit flukey, but he backed that up with seven catches for 66 yards and another score in Week 15 against a tough Kansas City Chiefs defense.

With a favorable matchup in Week 16 against a Denver Broncos secondary that has allowed the second-most fantasy points to tight ends this year, Hunter Henry is an underrated tight-end option in the fantasy playoffs.

Browns' David Njoku (vs. Texans)

Another tight end who had his ups and downs this season, David Njoku has ensconced himself as a top-five tight end during the fantasy football playoff push. He is coming off consecutive games with 25-plus fantasy points and is easily the number-one option in the Cleveland passing attack. A shaky Houston Texans passing defense makes Njoku an elite fantasy starter in Week 16.

TEs to Sit in Week 16

49ers' George Kittle (vs. Ravens)

George Kittle has flown by the seat of his pants in terms of fantasy production this year, relying on occasional big plays rather than consistent production. Kittle is only tenth in receptions among tight ends despite being one of the rare elite tight ends who has stayed healthy this year. He also leads all tight ends with 26 catches of 20+ yards and is tied for second in touchdowns.

The Baltimore Ravens defense is among the best in the NFL at limiting explosive plays (fifth-fewest allowed) and keeping opposing tight ends out of the end zone (fourth-fewest allowed). With Kittle's volume being even lower in recent weeks, he is no longer a must-start tight end, especially if you have a capable second tight end on your roster.

Giants' Darren Waller (vs. Eagles)

Waller had a respectable return to the field in his first game in seven weeks, recording four catches for 40 yards. But it is difficult to trust anyone in this New York Giants offense right now.

The Giants offensive line has allowed 76 sacks this season — by far the most in the NFL — and face a Philadelphia Eagles front that is adept at getting to the quarterback. Add in Tommy DeVito's tendency to hold onto the ball, and it will be difficult for Darren Waller to get the ball on Christmas Day.

Texans' Dalton Schultz (vs. Browns)

Dalton Schultz has been a frequent visitor to both sides of this fantasy football list this season, which is a testament to his inconsistent production. The Texans tight end has four games with 2.5 fantasy points or fewer as well as three games with 16 or more fantasy points. After all of that, Schultz is still TE11 in fantasy while missing two games.

With a matchup against the Cleveland Browns — the number one defense against fantasy tight ends —on the horizon, keep Schultz on the bench again.