Players can now preorder the upcoming Final Fantasy XIV (FFXIV) expansion Dawntrail on all platforms ahead of its release date, giving players access to various preorder bonuses.
As announced during their appearance at PAX East, players can now preorder the upcoming FFXIV Dawntrail expansion starting March 26, 2024. Players can preorder Dawnt rail on PlayStation 5, Xbox One and Series X|S, and PC, either through the Square Enix Store or through Steam. It's important to remember that for the PC version of the game, the Square Enix Store and the Steam versions are not interchangeable. If you bought your base game on the Square Enix Store, you must also preorder Dawntrail in that store. The same applies to the Steam version of the game.
The expansion itself has a price of $39.99 while buying the Digital Collector's Edition will cost $59.99. Buying the Digital Collector's edition will give players the following items once Dawntrail launches:
- Ark mount
- Wind-up Garnet Minion
- Chocobo Brush (Pictomancer Main Hand Glamour)
Additionally, players who preorder the game, be it the standard edition or the Digital Collector's Edition, will receive the following items:
- Wind-up Zidane Minion
- Azeyma's Earrings (Provides 30% EXP bonus up to level 90)
- Early access to Dawntrail
Upon preordering, players should receive a code that will allow them to receive the preorder bonuses as soon as they pay for the expansion. As announced during their PAX East panel, players will be able to play Dawntrail early ahead of its release date if they preorder the expansion. This early access will begin four days before its official release date, so on June 28, 2024. Players who input their preorder bonus code will immediately be able to play during the Early Access period.
Players can also preorder the FFXIV Dawntrail Collector's Box. This has a price of $155, and contains the following items:
- Special Art Box (features the Dawntrail illustration made by Yoshitake Amano)
- Expertly Crafted Viper Figure
- Adventurer's Cloth Map (features the latest version of the FFXIV World Map)
- The Unending Journey (ruled notebook)
- Adventurer's Pen Case (leather roll-up pen case)
Dawntrail Kicks Off A New FFXIV Story Arc
Dawntrail is the sixth expansion for the critically acclaimed MMORPG FFXIV and brings players to the shores of Tural, the New World. Following the events of Endwalker, the Warrior of Light now finds themselves embroiled in a succession struggle, with the candidates for the throne fighting each other to become the king. The Warrior of Light, alongside Krile, Alphinaud, and Alisaie, find themselves helping Wuk Lamat, the daughter of the current leader of Tuliyollal.
In a twisted turn of events, however, the Warrior of Light and his group finds themselves facing off against the other Scions of the Seventh Dawn, each with their objectives. How will this succession struggle end? How will this affect the Scions of the Seventh Dawn? What is that futuristic city that they teased during the Japan Fan Fest? Players will have to find the answers to these questions and more when they play the FFXIV Dawntrail expansion.
That's all the information we have about the FFXIV Dawntrail preorder and preorder bonus. Players interested int trying FFXIV out can play the game's free trial which has no limit in playtime and includes the base game, Heavensward, and Stormblood.
