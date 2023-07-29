After saving the world from total destruction, explore the New World for vacation, and maybe some adventuring. Here are the details for Final Fantasy 14 (FFXIV)'s upcoming expansion Dawntrail, including its release date, story, and more.

FFXIV Dawntrail Release Date: Summer 2024

FFXIV's latest expansion, Dawntrail, will come out in the Summer of 2024. It will be available on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, PC, and (following its recent announcement) Xbox Series X|S.

FFXIV Dawntrail Details

The announcement came during Day 1 of the North America Leg of the FFXIV Fan Fest. The event opened with the Dawntrail teaser trailer (embedded above). It shows Erenville, the Vierra gleaner, accompanying the Warrior of Light (WoL) in visiting the New World. It then shows a montage involving the WoL, the various members of the Scions of the Seventh Dawn, and more.

During the Keynote speech held by Naoki Yoshida, FFXIV's Director and Producer, some of the slides contained the following text revealing some of the details about Dawntrail

The New World: Tural The capital city of Tuliyolla The mountains of Urqopacha The forests of Yak T'el

New Allied Tribes Pelupelu

Level cap increase to 100

Two new jobs One Melee DPS One Magic DPS

New battle content

New dungeons

New raids

New gear and recipes

New lifestyle content

Duty Support update

PvP update

Ongoing content updates Blue Mage Update Inconceivably Further Hildibrand Adventures Deep Dungeons Gold Saucer Update



FFXIV Dawntrail Story

Following the events of Endwalker, the WoL finds themself traveling to the New World: Tural. There were already various hints in the Endwalker patch quests regarding Tural. This includes Erenville mentioning his homecoming, the invitation Krile received, and the job Urianger and Thancred want to accept.

Some of the slides in the Keynote gives hints as to what will happen in the upcoming expansion:

Warriors of Light will receive a very special guest. Winds of opportunity bring a visitor from the new world, seeking the Warrior of Light's aid in a rite of succession to determine Tural's next ruler.

Alongside Alphinaud, Alisaie, and Erenville, the warrior of light embarks upon a journey across the Indigo Deep. Should rumor be true, the contest may lead them to the fabled gates of a city of gold. Little do they know that it will also see the scions divided.

As more details arrive about Dawntrail's story, release date, and more, we will be sure to update this article.

