PAX East 2024 has revealed its initial list of guests, which includes the Pokemon Company, Final Fantasy XIV, and more.

PAX East 2024 is likely one of the anticipated events this year, as it is the stage for various game developers to show off their games, both current and upcoming. If you are one of the gamers who are wondering what to expect, you're in luck. After all, PAX East 2024 just recently released its first list of guests and panels, which include big names like the Pokemon Company, Final Fantasy XIV, and more.

A preview of the #PAXEast exhibitor list is now live at https://t.co/tCNk4A9YKx! Stay tuned as more will be added in the coming weeks. 👀 Don't have your badge yet? Get yours before February 11th to get it in the mail and skip the Will Call line. pic.twitter.com/eWGXlUfeMh — PAX (@pax) February 8, 2024

PAX co-show organizers ReedPop and Penny Arcade recently revealed PAX East 2024's first list of guests and panels. The guest list includes many well-known exhibitors, such as the Pokemon Company, Final Fantasy XIV, Quantic Dream, IllFonic, and Larian Studios. These exhibitors will be offering attendees hands-on opportunities for their most anticipated releases. Other than the above, we will also see publishers Apogee Entertainment, Freedom Games, and Whitehorn Digital, who will be showing off dozens of indie games.

PAX East will also feature various live events featuring fan-favorite content creators, game developers, and performers. These live events include a new live chapter of Acquisitions Inc., important discussions about the gaming industry and the inclusivity of marginalized communities, a fare-like session with food from games, concerts, and so much more. Additionally, attendees will also see the return of PAX Arena. In the Arena, players will see content creators go head-to-head in various esports tournaments. Stream Stars also makes its return, with a $5,000 prize pool and a revamped format.

“PAX East last year was a big one, and 2024 looks to top it,” said Jerry Holkins, co-founder of Penny Arcade and PAX. “I can't wait to get the show's twentieth year underway.” Players who are interested in getting PAX East badges are currently available, with 4-day badges priced at $250, and single-day badges at $67. Speaking of, the event will be held at the Boston Convention and Exhibition Center, from March 21 to 24, 2024.

I am looking forward to Pax East, mainly because of Final Fantasy XIV. I am personally hoping that they will finally unveil the release date of Dawntrail, the MMORPG's upcoming expansion. Hopefully, they will also reveal some additional details about the expansion.

That's all the information we have about PAX East 2024's initial roster of guests, including Pokemon and Final Fantasy XIV. Check out our gaming news articles for the latest in gaming news.