In the round of 16 at the 2023 Women's World Cup, we are set for an exciting rematch of the 2022 World Cup semifinal as France faces Morocco. Check the Women's World Cup series with this France-Morocco odds, prediction, pick, and how-to-watch guide.

France emerged victorious in Group F, sealing their spot in the knockout stage with a commanding 6-3 triumph over Panama. The Blues are determined to advance further and replicate the success of their men's team in last year's World Cup in Qatar.

On the other hand, Morocco achieved a remarkable upset, defeating Colombia 1-0 to secure their place in the knockout stage as the runner-up in Group H. The Atlas Lionesses have made history as the only World Cup debutant to qualify for the Round of 16, and they are eager to continue their impressive journey in the tournament.

Here are the FIFA Women's World Cup Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

FIFA Women's World Cup Odds: France-Morocco Odds

France: -850

Morocco: +1900

Draw: +700

Over 2.5 Goals: -225

Under 2.5 Goals: +162

How To Watch France vs. Morocco

TV: Fox Sports 1, Peacock, Telemundo, Universo, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo

Stream: fuboTV, Peacock Premium, DirecTV Stream, Sling Blue, Sling Latino, FOX Sports App, Foxsports.com, UNIVERSO NOW, FIFA+, YouTube

Time: 7 AM ET / 4 AM PT

*Watch FIFA Women's World Cup LIVE with fuboTV (click for a free trial)*

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Why France Will Beat Morocco

The French team has a rich history of participating in the Women's World Cup, and this marks their fifth appearance in the tournament. Their best performance to date was in 2011 when they achieved an admirable fourth-place finish. However, their expectations were thwarted in the previous edition in 2019, despite playing on home soil, as they were eliminated in the quarter-finals.

Coming into this contest, France's goal-scoring form has been quite impressive, tallying six goals against Panama, although they managed only two goals in their first two group games. Their recent performances have given them a reason to be confident, as they earned seven points from their last three matches. They began with a goalless draw against Jamaica, followed by a 2-1 victory against Brazil and a thrilling 6-3 win over Panama. Dominating the attacking stats, they took 21 shots and outshot Panama by 15. Over their last 10 international matches, France secured seven wins, drew two games, and suffered one loss. Their group also witnessed a significant upset, as 2007 finalists Brazil were beaten to the second spot by Jamaica.

In terms of goal-scoring, France ranks fifth in the Women's World Cup with eight goals overall, averaging 2.7 goals per game. Defensively, they have conceded an average of 1.3 goals, allowing four goals while keeping one clean sheet. This places them seventh in goal differential in the Women's World Cup, with eight goals scored and four allowed.

With more talent and experience in pressure situations, France appears better suited to advance the longer this contest goes. Despite not facing Morocco since a friendly in 2006, they won't take anything for granted. The team has fought hard to reach this stage and coach Herve Renard's experience in major tournaments will ensure they remain focused and avoid complacency.

In the upcoming match, several key players, including Eugenie Le Sommer, Wendie Renard, Sandie Toletti, and Sakina Karchaoui, will return to the starting XI, forming a strong team in Herve Renard's preferred 4-4-2 formation. Kadidiatou Diani, the PSG forward, has been in stellar form, scoring three crucial goals in the last match. Notably, she was among the few starters who played against Panama. Lyon defender Wendie Renard has also made her mark in the campaign, contributing a goal that led to victory against Brazil. Selma Bacha has provided two assists, while Clara Mateo has added one to their attacking prowess.

Why Morocco Will Beat France

Morocco's historic debut in the Women's World Cup is a momentous occasion for the country, fueled by their remarkable performance as the runner-up in the African Cup of Nations, signifying significant progress on the global stage. The team's momentum is undoubtedly impressive. The Atlas Lionesses will try to defy the odds in this France-Morocco game.

In their first-ever tournament appearance, the Moroccans have managed to reach the knockout stages, defying expectations and securing their spot in Group H, even after suffering a 6-0 defeat against the two-time world champions, Germany, in their opening game. Nonetheless, they bounced back with a 0-1 victory over South Korea and a 1-0 win against Colombia. In their last ten international matches, Morocco won four, drew two, and lost four.

As the only Women's World Cup debutant to advance to the group phase in 2023, Morocco has surpassed all predictions. Scoring two goals in three matches, they currently hold the 20th position in the Women's World Cup. Despite having a scoring average of 0.6 goals due to their limited goalscoring, they have displayed a solid defense, conceding only one goal, resulting in two clean sheets. In terms of goal differential, Morocco stands at 24th in the Women's World Cup, with -4.

Confident and resilient, Morocco enters the upcoming game with renewed determination, proving their strength by not letting their opening defeat against Germany deter them. The guidance of Reynald Pedros, the former Lyon manager, has been instrumental in inspiring this generation of Moroccan players, who are proudly representing their country, much like their male counterparts did in the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

Throughout their journey so far, two players have shone brightly for Morocco. Anissa Lahmari, a forward for Guingamp, left a lasting impact by scoring the crucial goal that secured the team's qualification for the knockout stage. Additionally, Ibtissam Jraidi, a forward for Al Ahli, stood out by netting the winning goal in the match against South Korea. Hanane Ait El Haj has also made a significant contribution with one assist (ranked 14th in the 2023 Women's World Cup), as has Sakina Ouzraoui Diki, who also has one assist to her name.

Final France-Morocco Prediction & Pick

France should be able to take advantage of the rising stars from Africa. The rematch between the two nations should produce the same result. For the France-Morocco game, ride with the common odds, prediction, and pick of the Blues winning over the Atlas Lionesses in a high scoreline.

Final France-Morocco Prediction & Pick: France (-850), Over 2.5 goals (-225)