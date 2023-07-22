The DFB-Frauenteam and Lionesses of Atlas lock horns at the Melbourne Rectangular Stadium! Catch up with the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup series with this Germany-Morocco odds, prediction, pick, and how-to-watch guide.

Germany is currently the second-best team in the FIFA women's rankings, and are doing splendidly under coach Martina Voss-Tecklenburg. The European giants are hoping to get back to their winning ways and hoist their third World Cup.

Morocco is 72nd in the recent FIFA rankings. With gaffer Reynald Pedros and captain Ghizlane Chebbak commanding on the pitch, the Atlas Lionesses are hoping to get an upset victory here.

Here are the FIFA Women's World Cup Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

FIFA Women's World Cup Odds: Germany-Morocco Odds

Germany: -3000

Morocco: +5000

Draw: +1600

Anytime Goalscorer:

Alexandra Popp (-210)

Lea Schuller (-195)

Laura Freigang (-120)

How To Watch Germany vs. Morocco

TV: Fox Sports 1, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, UNIVERSO, Peacock

Stream: fuboTV, Peacock Premium, FOX Sports App, Foxsports.com, UNIVERSO NOW, FIFA+, YouTube, DirecTV Stream, Sling Blue, Sling Latino

Time: 4:30 AM ET / 1:30 AM PT

Why Germany Will Beat Morocco

Germany qualifies as one of the heavyweights in the World Cup, having participated in all nine FIFA Women’s World Cup tournaments along with six other teams. They boast an impressive goal-scoring record, with 121 goals, second only to the USA (138) in the competition's history. Additionally, they are one of only two teams to have won the competition multiple times (Germany twice, USA four times).

Germany's dominance continued in WC qualifying, securing nine wins and scoring an impressive 47 goals. They were equally strong defensively, allowing only five goals throughout the entire qualifying period, including comprehensive victories against Israel, Turkey, and Bulgaria with a combined margin of 22-0.

Moreover, Germany's preparations before the World Cup were limited, having played only a few preparatory matches. In their recent matches, Germany suffered a 1-2 loss against Brazil, followed by a 2-1 victory over Vietnam. However, they faced another defeat, losing 2-3 to Zambia in their last outing. Despite this, Germany has won six out of their last ten international matches across all tournaments, with one draw and three losses.

In the competition's group stage, Germany has a remarkable record of 19 wins, four draws, and only one loss, which dates back to 1995. Though the two teams have never faced each other before, Germany has an excellent track record against African teams. They have won their previous five matches against African nations in the Women's World Cup, scoring 22 goals (an average of 4.4 per game) without conceding a single goal.

With a squad led by Martina Voss-Tecklenburg, packed with talent and depth, Germany is likely to make a strong impact in the tournament, aiming to overcome the heartbreak of losing the Euro 2022 final to England last summer in extra time.

The German team boasts world-class players, including skipper and prolific goal-scorer Alexandra Popp, as well as the young talent Lena Oberdorf, one of Europe's best players. However, Oberdorf's availability for this particular game is uncertain. Lea Schüller and Lina Magull have combined for 53 goals for the national team. Sara Däbritz, Melanie Leupolz, and Jule Brand will make a formidable midfield. In addition, Svenja Huth, Laura Freigang, and Klara Bühl also add more fluidity to the attack.

Why Morocco Will Beat Germany

Morocco has achieved a historic milestone by qualifying for the FIFA Women's World Cup for the first time, becoming the first Arab nation to achieve the feat. Their qualification came through the 2022 Women's Africa Cup of Nations, where they finished as runners-up to South Africa, their best-ever performance in Africa's prestigious competition.

Although Morocco is considered a minnow compared to their opponents, they impressed at their last major tournament, finishing as runners-up to South Africa in the Women's Africa Cup of Nations. During that tournament, they led in possession (60.2%), passing accuracy (79.5%), and shots (94), and had the joint-most shots on target (33). While they might not dominate possession in the World Cup against stronger teams, they have quality players and hope to spring a surprise.

As part of their preparations for the World Cup, Morocco played three warm-up matches against Switzerland, Italy, and Jamaica, but they didn't manage to score any goals. They drew 0-0 against Italy and Switzerland and suffered a 0-1 loss to Jamaica. Over their last 10 internationals, they managed only two wins, two draws, and suffered six losses. On the positive side, they only conceded one goal, indicating that their defense could be a strong asset.

The winless streak of the Arab side in their last five games adds to the challenge they face as they aim to upset Martina Voss-Tecklenburg's players in the World Cup. After all, Morocco was champion in the 2020 UNAF Women's Tournament and the 2022 Malta International Football Tournament. The Atlas Lionesses were also runners-up in the 2006 Arab Women's Championship, 2021 Aisha Buhari Cup, and 2022 Women's Africa Cup of Nations.

Under the guidance of two-time Women's Champions League-winning coach Reynald Pedros, the “Lionesses of Atlas” from Morocco will be dreaming big for their first-ever fixture at the Women's World Cup. Captain Ghizlane Chebbak, who shone in Morocco's memorable WAFCON campaign, will have a crucial role to play, and Pedros is likely to set up his team defensively with bodies behind the ball as they try to counter a formidable German attack. Rosella Ayane, Ibtissam Jraïdi, Fatima Tagnaout, Sabah Seghir, and Anissa Lahmari also solidify the Moroccan squad.

Final Germany-Morocco Prediction & Pick

Despite their momentum getting shaken in recent friendly games, Germany will assert its dominance and win a huge win over Morocco.

Final Germany-Morocco Prediction & Pick: Germany (-3000); Anytime Goalscorer – Alexandra Popp (-210)