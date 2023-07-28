It is a Group H battle between South Korea and Morocco at the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup. It is now time to continue our Women's World Cup odds series with a South Korea-Morocco prediction, pick, and how-to-watch.

South Korea came into this World Cup ranked 17th in the world rankings, and was facing the 28th ranked Colombia. South Korea was slightly favored in the game and was the second-highest-ranked team in their group. Now, they will need a win over Morocco to keep their hopes alive of going to the knockout round. They came out strong against Colombia, having a great chance saved in the eighth minute of the game and another in the 11th minute. In the 30th minute, things began to go wrong for the team.

Shim Seo-Yeon had a handball inside the penalty area which led to a penalty kick. Colombia sank it to take a 1-0 nothing lead. Colombia would add a second goal just nine minutes later. Still, South Korea would have a chance on a Lee Geum-min close-range header right before halftime, but it was saved by Catalina Perez to keep Colombia with the lead. Ultimately, South Korea would fall 2-0 in the game.

Meanwhile, Morocco was dominated by Germany in their last game. It was in the 11th minute that Alexandra Popp scored and Germany would lead 2-0 at the half. Morocco has two own goals in the contest, which led to them falling 6-0. Morocco struggled to clear most of the game, and they did not get their first shot off until the 24th minute. It was a long-range shot that was easily saved. Morocco will now look to regroup as they face South Korea in what is essentially an elimination game.

Here are the FIFA Women's World Cup Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

FIFA Women's World Cup Odds: South Korea-Morocco Odds

South Korea: -160

Morocco: +490

Draw: +250

Over 2.5 Goals: +125

Under 2.5 Goals: -175

How To Watch South Korea vs. Morocco

TV: Fox

Stream: Fox Sports App

Time: 12:30 AM ET/ 9:30 PM PT on July 29th

Why South Korea Will Beat Morocco

While both South Korea and Morocco failed to score in their opening games, South Korea had more chances. They had five shots in their game with three of them hitting the target. Meanwhile, they kept the possession game close, holding to 43 percent possession in the game. South Korea had won three straight friendlies going into the match, scoring 12 goals in the process. Ultimately, to score, Ji So-yun needs to deliver. So-Yun is tied for the most appearances on the international stage in South Korea's national team history. She is a prolific goal scorer, scoring 67 on the national stage, while also leading her club, Chelsea, to six league titles and four FA Cups. She was also a threat in the game with Colombia.

So-yun drew three fouls in the first 15 minutes of the match and also had a great shot that was saved in the 11th minute. Still, while she generated early chances, that would be her last major chance. That will change for South Korea in a victory. Meanwhile, Lee Guem-Min will continue to attack. She had the best chance to score in the game, but she ultimately did not score. Guem-Min assisted on an early chance for South Korea, and had her goal-scoring chance, but went silent in the second half. In the last friendly before the World Cup, she did have a hat trick and will be looking to repeat that performance.

Finally, South Korea needs to attack. Germany attacked Morocco hard, and they could not recover. While attacking Harding in the first half, they wore down the Morocco defense and were able to capitalize in the second half. If South Korea can follow that model, they will win with ease.

Why Morocco Will Beat South Korea

Morocco was demoralized in their first game. To make a rebound, it has to start on the defensive end. The first goal of the game was from a poor clearance by Morocco. It allowed the Germans to get into space and score an easy goal to start the game. Then in the second half, they scored two own goals that let Germany pile on. The defense allowed Germany to get 16 shots off with seven of them on target. They had just three saves from their goaltender and were also dominated in possession. They had just 26 percent possession in the game.

There is no way that Morocco can play as badly as they did in their first game. Possession was a big part of their game playing in the Africa Cup of Nations. They had over 60 percent possession in those games. If Morocco can get their possession totals up, they should have a chance to score some goals. Morocco also needs to convert on some of their chances. Ghizlane Chebbak had the first chance of the game, but it was a long shot that had no chance to score. She had great chances in the second half though. In the 51st minute, she took a shot from the left side of the box, but it went right to the goalkeeper. She then got the ball back and put a great through ball out, but Morocco was offsides.

Morocco also needs Rosella Ayane to step up. She scored the game-winning goal in the WAFCON semi-finals and is a versatile forward. She has scored nine times in 21 games on the international stage and can stretch the field. Ayane was almost a non-factor in the game with Germany though, and will need to rebound to win this one.

Final South Korea-Morocco Prediction & Pick

While both teams struggled in their opening round match-up, Morocco struggled more and completely fell apart in theirs. South Korea has more weapons on offense and a better defense. They should be able to attack a reeling defense that scored twice on itself in the opening game. Expect South Korea to score plenty here, and get the win.

Final South Korea-Morocco Prediction & Pick: South Korea (-160)