The field is almost set for the knockout stage at the FIFA Women's World Cup, and the fan attendance has been seeing a major boost through the first part of the tournament.

Through 38 matches, the Women's World Cup attendance is up 41%, per FIFA. The Australian/New Zealand hosted games have averaged 25,868 fans so far, an increase from the previous numbers.

At this point in France 2019, they were averaging 18, 319 spectators, and finished at 21,756 at the end of the tournament, according to Steven Goff of the Washington Post.

The broadcast numbers have been up as well, as the US Women's National Team set a record with 6.42 million views in their draw against the Netherlands. It was a rematch of the 2019 final matchup in France, where the U.S. won 2-0.

The USWNT has been struggling on the pitch after opening the tournament as the team to beat. They are going for a historic three-peat of World Cup titles, and face an uphill battle with many new players and strong competition. After drawing the Netherlands in their second game, they can't afford to lose the third to stay alive.

The American squad is listed as heavy favorites of -425 ahead of their match against Portugal. The critical matchup will take place at 3:00 A.M. EST, and all eyes will be on a potential upset from the Portugese side. If the U.S. women lose, they will likely be eliminated as the Netherlands sit with four points and Portugal has three in their group.