The European juggernauts take on the South American giants! Check out the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup series with our France-Brazil odds, prediction, pick, and how-to-watch guide.

After a run of seven unbeaten games, France is currently on a two-game winless run. A 1-0 loss to Australia in a pre-tournament friendly was followed by a goalless draw with Jamaica in their group opener.

With losses in the SheBelieves Cup and UEFA–CONMEBOL Women's Finalissima, Brazil is currently on a three-game winning streak. The Verde-Amarela put in four goals against the Panamanian side to lead the group.

Here are the FIFA Women's World Cup Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

FIFA Women's World Cup Odds: France-Brazil Odds

France: +155

Brazil: +180

Draw: +210

Over 2.5 Goals: +125

Under 2.5 Goals: -175

How To Watch France vs. Brazil

TV: Fox Network, Telemundo, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, Peacock, RCN Nuestra Tele, ViX

Stream: fuboTV, Peacock Premium, DirecTV Stream, Sling Blue, FIFA+, YouTube, FOX Sports App, Foxsports.com

Time: 6 AM ET / 3 AM PT

*Watch FIFA Women's World Cup LIVE with fuboTV (click for a free trial)*

Why France Will Beat Brazil

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Heading into the World Cup as one of the favorites to lift the trophy, Les Bleues have stumbled in their tournament opener, failing to secure a victory. The goalless draw against Jamaica in their last match was a missed opportunity, with France showing wasteful finishing despite likely deserving a win. Despite dominating possession (73%) in their opener against Jamaica, they failed to find the back of the net. France had 8 more shots and 3 more shots on target compared to their opponents.

Currently sitting in second place in their group with one point, France will be eager to clinch their first win of the tournament in their upcoming weekend match. The scoreless draw against the CONCACAF side that has struggled defensively recently has put France in a challenging position as the favorites in their group. Anything less than three points in this match could potentially jeopardize their progress earlier than expected. Nevertheless, a win over Brazil would put France in a favorable position, and even if they don't win, they will still likely have a chance to progress to the next stage with a victory in the final round.

Currently ranked 5th on the FIFA Women's World Rankings, France is considered one of the top contenders. In the lead-up to the World Cup, France didn't secure many notable victories, with a recent 1-0 loss to Australia.

The team's current form may not be at par with Brazil's level. However, France can take confidence from their impressive record against the Selecao. In their 11 previous meetings, Brazil has not managed a single victory, losing six matches and drawing five. Moreover, the team has scored 3 or more goals in two of the last five matches.

France finished third in the 2022 UEFA Women's Championship and went past the quarterfinals of the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup. The Blues were also winners of the 2022 and 2023 Tournoi de France. They also got fourth place in the 2012 Olympic Games.

Eugénie Le Sommer, Kadidiatou Diani, and Viviane Asseyi will be key to France's scoring. Grace Geyoro, Amel Majri, and Kenza Dali will be crucial in their midfield roles. However, Clara Mateo will have to be careful after picking a yellow card last match, while captain Wendie Renard will be absent from Herve Renard's squad.

Why Brazil Will Beat France

In their group opener on Sunday, Brazil faced off against Panama Women and secured a convincing 4-0 victory against their fellow South Americans. The young talent, 23-year-old Ary Borges, showcased her skills by delivering an exceptional performance for Seleção, scoring a hat-trick and providing an assist. The winger for Racing Louisville has undoubtedly been one of the most remarkable individual displays of the tournament thus far.

With this impressive win, Brazil now sits at the top of Group F with three points and looks forward to adding more to their tally in their upcoming match on Saturday. Ranked 8th in the world, Brazil's squad still boasts the presence of the experienced 37-year-old forward Marta.

The team's recent record of three consecutive victories and an impressive 11-1-3 performance in the last 12 months highlights their strength. Brazil's performance in the tournament has indicated their potential to clinch the 2023 Women's World Cup. Their previous successes against formidable teams like Germany (a 2-1 win on April 11) and England (a 1-1 draw on April 6) showcase their consistency and capability.

A victory against France would secure their spot in the knockout phase, and even a draw would significantly increase their chances, especially if they can defeat Jamaica in the final round or avoid a loss. As evidenced by recent games, their high-scoring results demonstrate their ability to score against top-tier opponents.

Brazil reached third place in the 1999 FIFA Women's World Cup and two silver medals in the 2004 and 2008 Olympic Games. As Canarinhas were also champions in the 2022 Copa América Femenina, 2015 Pan American Games, and 2021 Torneio Internacional de Futebol Feminino.

Debinha, Marta, and Bia Zaneratto will continue leading the offense while Adriana, Ary Borges, and Kerolin will take charge in the midfield. There are no injury concerns for Pia Sundhage's squad.

Final France-Brazil Prediction & Pick

Lots of goals are expected from both of these teams. The odds are stacked slightly against the Selecao in the France-Brazil match. However, they can get by with their first win here with the French side captain absent.

Final France-Brazil Prediction & Pick: Brazil (+180), Over 2.5 goals (+125)