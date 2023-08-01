It is a Group F match-up at the 2023 Women's World Cup as Panama and France face off. It is time to continue our Women's World Cup odds series with a Panama-France prediction, pick, and how-to-watch.

Panama comes into this match-up after going 0-2 in the group stage so far. They opened group play against Brazil, as Ary Borges scored a hat trick against them. Panama was dominated throughout their first game. They had just 27 percent possession in the game, with just six shots, and only two hitting the target. Meanwhile, Brazil shot 32 times and had ten shots hit the target. Game two was much better for Panama. They won the possession battle and had 13 shots with four on target. Still, they once again allowed too many shots, with Jamaica shooting 20 times and four hitting the target. In the 56th minute, Allyson Swaby scored, and Panama fell 1-0. This eliminated them from advancing at the World Cup.

Meanwhile, France got their first win in the World Cup in their last game. While France dominated possession in the first game, and the shot count, they were unable to score against Jamaica and found themselves in a 0-0 tie. In game two, France was able to find the back of the net. After getting up early, and getting the majority of the shots in the game, Brazil tied the game in the 58th minute. With time winding down in the game, it looked as if France was heading to a second straight draw until Wendie Renard found the back of the net in the 83rd minute to give France the win. France will advance with a win or a tie in this game. They only are eliminated with a loss, coupled with a Brazil win or tie.

Here are the FIFA Women's World Cup Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

FIFA Women's World Cup Odds: Panama-France Odds

Panama: +7000

France: -3000

Draw: +1600

Over 4.5 Goals: +110

Under 4.5 Goals: -150

Both Teams to Score – Yes: +225

Both Teams to Score – No: -320

How To Watch Panama vs. France

TV: FS1

Stream: Fox Sports App

Time: 6:00 AM ET/ 3:00 AM PT

Why Panama Will Beat France

It would take a huge upset for Panama to score the win in this game. While it is highly unlikely, Panama can get a win. First, Panama has never scored a point in the World Cup. Panama is in their first-ever World Cup, and they are currently 0-2. Getting even a tie would be huge for the country in this one. The first route to a win may be based on how France plays. After Colombia beat Germany, Germany is slated to be the runner-up in Group H. Meaning they would play the winner of Group F. If France wants to play for second place, then there is a possibility that Panama will benefit.

Second, they will need solid play from Marta Cox. While Cox has yet to score at the World Cup, she had has some solid opporotunites. In the eighth minute of stoppage time against Jamaica, she took a shot from just outside the box that was slated for the top right corner. It looked as if she had hit the game-tying goal, but it was saved and the game ended. So far in the World Cup she has five shots, with three of them on target. If she can break through, Panama could manage to get a win.

Pairing with Cox is Riley Tanner. Tanner can play both forward and midfield. She is great in one-on-one situations and can beat a man leading to a defender coming out of position. Her great IQ then allows her to make the right pass and set up the attack. Tanner has three shots so far in the two games, with one on target. She also has drawn multiple fouls and she was the assist on two shots that were saved so far in the games. While France is the better team, she is the type of player that can bring a goal any time she touches the ball.

Why France Will Beat Panama

France is ranked fifth in the world currently and has made the quarter-finals in each of the last three World Cups. If order to have another chance to make a run, they will need to do a few things. First, they have to go for the win. The game between Jamaica and Brazil is being played at the same time. If they decide to play for a tie and get second place they run a major risk. Brazil is favored over Jamaica. If France plays for the tie and somehow loses, they could be eliminated on goal differential or if Brazil and Jamaica tie. France will use this game as a warm-up for the next round.

First, France could use this as a chance to give Eugenie Le Sommer and Wendie Renard some rest. That cannot be a situation where they come in late in a game that is tight though. They need to start and then leave at the half. To do that, they need to build a lead. Le Sommer and Renard are more than capable of doing that. Sommer had three shots in the game against Brazil, with one blocked, one saved, and one scored. Meanwhile, Renard also scored against Brazil. It was her only shot of the game, but she made it count.

Finally, France needs to keep possession. They won the possession battle in both of their first two games. That is something that is going to happen again. Giving Panama too many opportunities will only give them enough confidence to get that one goal. France must focus on this game and not worry about the potential of facing Germany in the next round.

Final Panama-France Prediction & Pick

France is the better side in this game, but with the fact that they may have to play Germany next, there are a lot of factors that go into this pick. First, they can choose to play for second in the group. It is a dangerous proposition though, and is not worth it. Second, they can choose to rest players in the second half. That is the far more likely scenario there, and they then just hope to dodge Germany. With that, the prediction in this Panama-France fixture is a lower-scoring game. While the pick is France, look at the under 4.5 as the best play here.

Final Panama-France Prediction & Pick: France (-3000) and Under 4.5 (-150)