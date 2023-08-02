The Lionesses of Atlas face the Powerpuff Girls! Catch the latest happenings in the 2023 Women's World Cup series with our Morocco-Colombia odds, prediction, pick, and how to watch.

Morocco was rocked with a heavy defeat against Germany in their World Cup opener. However, the CAF representatives bounced back with a win over Korea. They will try to pull another win against the group leaders.

The South American squad remains undefeated in the tournament and will try to maintain that streak against the African nation. The Coffee Growers only need a point to secure first place, but they are eyeing a first-place finish.

Here are the FIFA Women's World Cup Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

FIFA Women's World Cup Odds: Morocco-Colombia Odds

Morocco: +600

Colombia: -210

Draw: +300

Over 2.5 Goals: +120

Under 2.5 Goals: -163

How To Watch Morocco vs. Colombia

TV: Fox Sports 1, Telemundo, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, Peacock

Stream: fuboTV, Peacock Premium, Foxsports.com, FOX Sports App, FIFA+, YouTube, DirecTV Stream, Sling Blue

Time: 6 AM ET / 3 AM PT

Why Morocco Will Beat Colombia

Morocco showed resilience after a disastrous start to the World Cup, giving themselves a chance to progress from the group stage in their tournament debut.

In their first-ever tournament match, Morocco suffered a heavy 6-0 defeat at the hands of Germany. However, they bounced back and secured a 1-0 victory over the Korean Republic in their second game. In that match, Morocco had 37% possession, and attempted 10 shots on goal, with 2 on target. The only goal for Morocco was scored by Ibtissam Jraïdi in the 6th minute.

The win propelled the Lionesses of Atlas to the third spot in Group H with three points. Colombia currently leads the group with maximum points from two games. Despite losing one match and winning another in the World Cup tournament, Morocco still has high hopes of advancing to the next stage. However, a second defeat could be costly, and they need to approach their upcoming matches with caution.

In their pre-tournament game, Morocco suffered a 1-0 loss to Jamaica. In their last 10 international matches across all tournaments, Morocco has achieved a modest three wins, with two draws and four defeats. Considering that this is their first appearance on the biggest stage, securing a win is quite impressive for Morocco. However, they would need to defeat Colombia by a significant margin or rely on South Korea to avoid a loss against Germany to have a chance of progressing to the next stage.

Ibtissam Jraidi has scored one goal for Morocco in Women's World Cup play, which is the 20th goal of the 2023 tournament. Hanane Ait El Haj has provided one assist in Women's World Cup matches for Morocco but has yet to score a goal.

Why Colombia Will Beat Morocco

Colombia is 10th in the Women's World Cup in goals scored (four overall, 2.0 per game). The Powerpuff Girls haveoutscored opponents 4-1, and its +3 goal differential is ninth in the Women's World Cup.

The Coffee Growers had a strong start to their Women's World Cup campaign, winning 2-0 against the Korean Republic and shocking everyone with a 2-1 victory over Germany. Linda Caicedo, a teenage sensation, recovered from a fainting scare to score one of the tournament's best goals and break the deadlock. Although Alexandra Popp equalized for Germany from the spot with just one minute left in regulation time, Manuela Vargas headed home a corner in injury time to secure the win. In that game, Colombia had 32% possession, 9 shots on goal, and 4 on target. With six points, Colombia is currently at the top of the group and only needs a draw against Morocco to secure first place.

Colombia has a chance to get all maximum points if they can edge out Morocco, but having already secured passage to the next stage, they might rest a few key players to stay fresh for upcoming matches. In their previous matches, Colombia drew 2-2 with China in a friendly and recorded four wins from their last 10 internationals in all tournaments. They tied three of the games and came up short three times.

Colombia's win over South Korea in the first round was expected, but their victory over Germany in the second round was a surprise. Thanks to a late goal in stoppage time, Colombia is in a great spot ahead of the final matchday in the group stages, needing only a draw against Morocco to secure first place. Currently, Colombia is at the top of the group with six points.

In terms of individual performances, Linda Caicedo has tallied two goals for Colombia in Women's World Cup play, while Leicy Santos has registered one assist. Manuela Vanegas has scored one goal, and Catalina Usme tallied one goal in two matches.

Final Morocco-Colombia Prediction & Pick

Colombia has been prolific in goal-scoring and they will punch their way to the Round of 16 in high-scoring fashion. Morocco will be lucky to sneak a goal here. However, their low-scoring performance in the tourney feels impossible for them to pull an upset.

Final Morocco-Colombia Prediction & Pick: Colombia (-210), Over 2.5 goals (+120)