The Blues and the Yellows lock horns at the Sydney Football Stadium. Take a look at our Women's World Cup series with this France-Jamaica odds, prediction, pick, and how-to-watch guide.

France qualified for four of the last five Women's World Cups after missing the first three editions. In the last three tournaments, they reached at least the quarter-finals on each occasion. Their greatest success so far was reaching the semi-finals in 2011, where they were eliminated by the United States. At the Euro Championships last year, they once again reached the semi-finals, building high expectations for this tournament.

Jamaica finds itself as a clear outsider in this group, alongside Brazil and Panama. While they may strive for their first historic points and win in the competition, they will showcase the talent posed by the Caribbean region.

Here are the FIFA Women's World Cup Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

FIFA Women's World Cup Odds: France-Jamaica Odds

France: -3500

Jamaica: +8000

Draw: +1700

Over 2.5 Goals: -700

Under 2.5 Goals: +440

How To Watch France vs. Jamaica

TV: Telemundo, FOX Network, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, Peacock

Stream: fuboTV, FIFA+, FOX Sports App, Foxsports.com, Peacock Premium, DirecTV Stream, Sling Blue, YouTube

Time: 6 AM ET / 3 AM PT

Why France Will Beat Jamaica

France will be participating in their fifth Women's World Cup, and in the last three editions (2011, 2015, and 2019), they progressed to at least the quarter-finals of the tournament. Across those last three tournaments, France held the highest average possession figure (57.4%) among teams that played at least 10 matches, indicating that they are likely to dominate possession in this fixture as well.

France concluded their preparations for the tournament with a 1-0 defeat against Australia in their final friendly. Mary Fowler scored the winning goal for the Matildas midway through the second half. In the World Cup qualifiers, France was dominant, securing maximum points from 10 games, scoring 54 goals, and conceding only four to comfortably finish at the top of Group I. The Blues dominated Wales, Slovenia, Greece, Estonia, and Kazakhstan in their section.

As they face the Reggae Girlz, France aims to achieve their maiden trophy in the tournament. They possess one of the most talented squads but have faced challenges in realizing their potential on the biggest stages. The team has demonstrated their offensive potency in previous matches, with the ability to score several goals per game, thanks to their talented squad, skillful midfielders, and clinical finishers.

France's preparations for the tournament have been controversial. Defender Wendie Renard is available after initially withdrawing from the tournament while Amandine Henry is out of the squad after picking up a calf injury. Eugénie Le Sommer, Kadidiatou Diani, and Viviane Asseyi strengthen the forward spots. Grace Geyoro, Amel Majri, and Kenza Dali make up the solid midfield.

Hervé Renard will manage at the Women's World Cup for the first time, having previously coached at the Men's World Cup with both Morocco and Saudi Arabia. He will become only the second coach to have managed at both editions, following John Herdman who coached Canada and New Zealand's women's teams and Canada's men's team.

Why Jamaica Will Beat France

Jamaica hopes to improve on their 2019 Women's World Cup experience, where they lost all three matches. The Caribbean team is competing in the World Cup for the second time in their history, having earned their spot at the Mundial with a third-place finish at the 2022 CONCACAF W Championship.

The Reggae Girlz made their World Cup debut four years ago in France and lost all three group-stage games with an aggregate score of 12-1. While they come into this tournament with no expectations, they aim for an improved outing this time around. The Reggae Girlz are currently the 43rd-best women's football team, one spot lower than their August 2022 ranking.

The yellow outfit has faced several challenging matches since the beginning of the year, conceding seven goals to Mexico and five to El Salvador. Last week, Jamaica secured a 1-0 victory over Morocco in their final pre-tournament friendly. For this year, the Reggae Girlz finished in fourth place both in the 2023 Cup of Nations and the 2023 Central American and Caribbean Games – Women's tournament.

Much of Jamaica's hopes rely on the quality of striker Khadija “Bunny” Shaw, who scored 20 goals for Manchester City in the English Women's Super League during the 2022-23 season. She was also involved in four goals during the 2022 Concacaf W Championship (three goals, one assist), the best tally in the competition. Jody Brown, Tiffany Cameron, Trudi Carter, Kayla McKenna, and Havana Solaun are also looking to make an impact on the nation.

Coach Lorne Donaldson will be managing the Reggae Girlz. Paige Bailey-Gayle, Cheyna Matthews, Solai Washington, Peyton McNamara, and Atlanta Primus are still on the lookout for their first goals for the nation.

Final France-Jamaica Prediction & Pick

France's dominance on paper will certainly translate on the pitch. With experience and momentum fueling the team, the Blues will certainly pound a lot of goals against the Reggae Girlz' defense.

Final France-Jamaica Prediction & Pick: France (-3500), Over 2.5 goals (-700)